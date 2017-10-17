New ballot box coming to City of Elma

A new ballot drop box is coming to the City of Elma.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved the installation of the election drop box on Elma city property at their Monday meeting.

Commissioner Vickie Raines said that while the state has mandated the addition of ballot boxes they have been working on this for a while.

Elma Mayor Jim Sorensen says the box should be in this week.

The drop box, which was donated by Thurston County last year and refurbished, will be installed in the alley next to Elma City Hall.