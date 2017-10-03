New AHAB siren coming to Seabrook

A new AHAB siren is coming to Grays Harbor County’s coastline.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved two agreements at their Monday meeting for placement of a new All Hazard Alert Broadcast siren at Seabrook.

The first agreement was with the Washington State Emergency Management Division and the second was with Seabrook.

According to the agreement, Seabrook will be responsible for all utility payments and battery replacement on the new siren.

Deputy Director of Emergency Management Chuck Wallace tells KXRO that it should be installed within the next few weeks.

New sirens are also coming to Ocean Shores and Raymond.