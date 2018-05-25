Neighborhood Watch Program established on Long Beach Peninsula

Sheriff Scott Johnson announced that a Community Watch/Neighborhood Watch(CW/NW) Program for the Long Beach Peninsula has been started.

The Sheriff named Howard Chang as volunteer Program Coordinator. Howard, a retired Chief Information Officer, managed Information Technology and physical security operations at the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle for 12 years.

Sheriff Johnson noted, “CW/NW promotes an interactive program of crime prevention between the community and law enforcement. I helped establish a similar neighborhood block watch program in the Tokeland Grayland area of our county in 2014. That program exists still to this day and the citizens connected are steadfast with their involvement. Watch programs have reduced the crime rate in communities across the U. S., which is why I’ve decided to initiate another chapter on the Long Beach Peninsula.”

Training and materials will be provided, but Chang noted that the community must work with law enforcement, rather than solely relying on them to fight crime.

“Neighbors watching out for each other become the eyes and ears of law enforcement and make a reduction in crime achievable.”

The initial phase includes residents and businesses with mailing addresses in Ilwaco, Long Beach, Nahcotta, Ocean Park, Oysterville, and Seaview.

They say that depending on community interest and available resources, future groups may be started in other areas of Pacific County.

If residents on the Peninsula are ready to dedicate “a couple of hours or so per month” to help fight crime in their neighborhood, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you email your name, mailing and physical address (if different), phone number, and email address to pc.cwnw@outlook.com.

Note that a Block Captain is needed to coordinate each block’s activities.

Existing Neighborhood Watch groups on the Peninsula are requested to contact Howard through the above email address to enable the PCSO to support your efforts.

Sheriff Johnson says he’s optimistic about the program’s potential to become an important part of our crime prevention efforts and he encourages concerned citizens to step up to the plate.