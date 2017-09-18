Navy extends comment period for water training

The Navy is extending the public scoping comment period for the Northwest Training and Testing (NWTT) Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement (EIS/OEIS) through Oct. 6, 2017, “to allow the public more time to submit substantive comments”.

The Navy uses the area in and around Washington waters along the coastline, for “training and research, development, testing, and evaluation”.

A release from late August states that they propose conducting at-sea training and testing activities within the area. This includes using “active sound navigation and ranging (sonar) and explosives while employing marine species protective mitigation measures”.

The Navy previously completed an EIS/OEIS in 2015 for at-sea training and testing activities occurring within the Study Area. This supplement is being prepared to support ongoing and future activities conducted at sea within the Study Area beyond 2020.

They say that the proposed training and testing activities are generally consistent with those analyzed in the 2015 Final EIS/OEIS and are representative of activities the Navy has been conducting in the Study Area for decades.

Written comments will be accepted via the project website or by mail throughout the extended scoping period, which now closes on Oct. 6, 2017.

For more information about the Supplemental EIS/OEIS and to submit comments, visit www.NWTTEIS.com.

