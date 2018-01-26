Nationally renown local speaker Alan Rammer provides free talk on clams

As clam return this weekend, residents have an opportunity to learn about the shellfish from a local expert.

Local biologist Alan Rammer will be speaking this weekend about domoic acid issues and the history of them.

This free speaking event will be held Saturday, January 27. Starting at 6 pm at the Westport Maritime Museum.

According to a release, Rammer is retired from the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife after a 32 year career, which included being honored as the National Marine Educator of the Year.

The event is free of charged and is sponsored by the Westport South Beach Historical Society.

You can find out more by visiting the Westport Maritime Museum on Facebook or by calling call (360) 268-0078.