Grays Harbor College Women’s Wrestling Coach Andy Cook and wrestler Raquel Gray were featured in a video celebrating¬†National Wrestle Like a Girl Day.

National Wrestle Like a Girl Day was held on March 14th.

In a post, the¬†GHC says that their program has been a strong supporter of the national women’s wrestling movement.

Wrestle Like a Girl is a not for profit, 501(c)3 charitable organization that works “to promote female wrestling and cultivate the whole athlete in developmental process.”