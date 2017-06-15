National Weather Service warns of “unseasonably strong” weather today

The National Weather Service in Seattle is warning of an unseasonably strong frontal system approaching the Pacific Northwest coast this afternoon.

The weather system is expected to bring locally heavy rain and unseasonably strong winds across the area today. A secondary system will quickly follow, possibly bringing another round of locally heavy rain Friday.

Winds are expected to increase ahead of the front later this morning into this afternoon. Gusts along the coast and in the higher terrain may reach as high as 50 mph, with the strongest winds locally along beaches.

This storm may bring significant rainfall to the region today through Friday, with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected along the coast, and 2 to 4 inches of rain in the higher terrain.

Most rivers are running low, according to the NWS, which should alleviate most flooding concerns. Ponding on roadways is still a concern for possible hydroplaning.