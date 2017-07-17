National Night Out coming soon, register your event now

National Night Out is coming up and it is time to register for an event in your neighborhood.

In the evening of Tuesday, August 1, neighborhoods throughout the area will join forces with 16,000 communities and 38 million neighborhoods nationwide for the “National Night Out” against crime.

This is the 34th year for National Night Out.

National Night Out provides an opportunity for community members to get to know one another and build strong networks of communication about what’s happening in the neighborhood.

Public Officials, Officers, Firefighters and Crime Watch volunteers from Hoquiam will drop in at each block party to visit and talk about important crime prevention and general safety tips.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

If you want to close your neighborhood street or utilize a City Park for a party during National Night Out, please contact Tracy Wood at the City of Hoquiam Community Services Department at 538-3970 or twood@cityofhoquiam.com.

Signs and barricades are available from the city as needed to close off streets if you need the space for your block party.

To sign up or to obtain more information regarding this event, contact Chief Jeff Myers at 360-532-0892 x 105 jmyers@cityofhoquiam.com.

In Aberdeen contact Officer Wayne Schmidt at 360-538-4427 to register.