Nathan “Superman” Stolen brought Grays Harbor our first Pro MMA Champion

Grays Harbor has our first Pro MMA Champion.

Nathan “Superman“ Stolen is now the Combat Games MMA 145 lb titleholder.

The Bad Company MMA fighter out of Aberdeen fought over the weekend in the main event at Combat Games 54: Rumble on the Ridge in the Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom, facing Carson Frei.



Stolen won the fight at 59 seconds of Round 3, winning Fight of the Night honors.

Stolen thanked our area in a post-fight interview with NW Fightscene.



Stolen remains undefeated at 6-0 as a pro fighter.

Featured Photo from NWFightscene