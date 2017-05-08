Nathan “Superman” Stolen signed by Alliance MMA Inc.

Local MMA fighter Nathan “Superman” Stolen has been signed by Alliance MMA.

The NASDAQ traded professional mixed martial arts company announced that they have signed the local fighter along with 2 other Pacific Northwest fighters affiliated with Combat Games MMA.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was started in 2015 and “ acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events”.

This includes Combat Games, based out of Kirkland, WA, where all 3 fighters compete.

“Alliance MMA’s mission to identify and cultivate the next generation of champions, and that starts with signing exclusive fight deals with the most promising prospects,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “Combat Games is following that strategy by quickly establishing a remarkable roster with enormous fighter talent.”

While in the area for a recent taping of Dana White: Looking for a Fight, UFC President Dana White commended Alliance MMA.

24 year old Stolen from Aberdeen is the current COGA featherweight champion, recently submittitng Carson Frei at COGA 54. Stolen won the fight at 59 seconds of Round 3, winning Fight of the Night honors, and became the first Pro MMA Champion from Grays Harbor.

Stolen, Joey Pierotti (27), from Enumclaw, and Miranda Granger (27), from Snohomish, have all signed multi-fight deals with COGA.

“I couldn’t be more happy or proud to have signed three of Washington’s next big superstars,” said Combat Games General Manager Joe DeRobbio. “Joey, Miranda, Nathan, their families and their coaches are all quality individuals, positive contributors to the sport of MMA and the communities they serve. We look forward to shepherding their journey to the world’s biggest stage. This is just the beginning as COGA continues to expand its regional footprint into new markets. I’m passionately dedicated to achieving my vision of building the best possible showcase for these young athletes.”

Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

Tickets for COGA 55 – Rumble On The Ridge on Saturday, May 20th, are on sale and can be purchased at Cagetix.com/COGA.