Nathan Stolen looks to remain undefeated; previous fight on TV today

Aberdeen MMA fighter Nathan Stolen will be on MAV TV today, January 30, as they air his previous fight win from Idaho, as he looks toward his next fight in March.

Stolen , fighting out of Bad Company MMA in Aberdeen, remains undefeated as a professional, last defeating Charon Spain by TKO/Strikes at 0:44 of Round 1 in November at King of the Cage: Fallout.

MAV TV is available locally on DIRECTV channel 214.

On March 18, Stolen will fight for 145 pound title on Match 18 at Rumble on the Ridge 37 in the Snoqualmie Casino Ballroom.

Tickets for that event go on sale to the public on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 1:30 PM PST