Naselle man arrested after entering homes and exposing himself

A Naselle Man was arrested for Residential Burglary with Sexual Motivation after entering homes and exposing himself.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on December 4th, they responded to a report of a possible sexual offense at a residence in the 200 block of Upper Naselle road.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with the woman who reported the crime and she said a man knocked on her door and asked if he could use an outlet to charge his phone.

According to the woman, after the man plugged in his phone and used the bathroom he sat down and suddenly exposed himself and began to masturbate in front of her.

The woman told the man to leave and called 911.

The suspect was identified as a 42 year old man from the Naselle area.

As deputies continued to look for the man, they learned that he had also attempted to go inside at least three other homes in the same neighborhood prior to this incident.

Deputies learned from another woman that he entered her residence without permission before she backed him outside and told him to leave.

On December 7th, a deputy who was off duty received a tip from a concerned citizen and it led to a residence in the 600 block of state route 101 in the Chinook area.

The deputy and officers with the Long Beach Police Department arrested the man and he was transported to the Pacific County Jail and is being held on charges of Residential Burglary with Sexual Motivation and Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree.