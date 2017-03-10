Narcotics arrest made through Pacific County cooperation

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office released details about an arrest this week, around 12:30 am following a traffic stop.

South Bend Police Officer Fuller stopped the vehicle with the assistance of Pacific County Sheriff’s Deputy Eastham. Inside the car were a man and a woman, and the officer found that there was an active restraining order against the man.

Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock tells KXRO that after finding the woman inside the car was not the same woman in the restraining order, they discovered that she was 28 year old Makaylah Jimenez of Raymond, who had an outstanding warrant from the Raymond Municipal Court. During her arrest, the woman admitted to having methamphetamine with her.

Several plastic baggies with methamphetamine, syringes containing heroin, and a digital scale were found. Jimenez was transported to the Pacific County Jail and booked for the warrant as well as the narcotics charges. Jimenez’s bail was set at $100,000.

Sheriff Scott Johnson stated, “No simple traffic stop is ever routine. South Bend Police Officer Eric Fuller and Deputy Jesse Eastham worked together through investigative efforts and developed a substantial drug arrest that led to the service of a search warrant and another arrest.” “Anytime we can take narcotics off the street and hold people accountable, it enhances the safety of our community”.

South Bend Police Chief Dave Eastham added, “I am very pleased at the inter-agency cooperation that we share with the Sheriff’s Office as well as the surrounding agencies. We work very well together to help balance and combine our resources during these lean times to perform our duties. I’m also very pleased with the initiative that Officer Fuller and Deputy Eastham displayed in going beyond the initial traffic stop to develop the information that led to the arrests”

Following the arrest, a search warrant was served on two homes in South Bend, where more drugs and paraphernalia were found.

37 year old Michael Vasquez was arrested during the search for possession of methamphetamine and possession of the controlled prescription drugs without a prescription. He is being held on $5,000 bail.