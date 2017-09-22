MyTOWN Coalition launches 2017 survey

The MyTOWN Coalition is asking local residents to take part in their yearly survey of the community.

They say that “the more we know, the more we can plan for effective programs”.

They are looking for anyone interested to take part in the 2017 Community Survey, asking about your views on youth substance use in the community.

The results of the survey will be used by MyTOWN to us understand local thoughts and feelings, and direct their local efforts.

Topics include how prevalent you feel drugs are in schools, as well as how residents feel about underage users of marijuana, alcohol, or other substances.

This survey is anonymous, will take approximately 10 minutes to complete, and is available in both English and Spanish.

If you would you like more information about MyTOWN Coalitions and their work in your community to prevent underage substance abuse, email CPWICoalitions@dshs.wa.gov.

Be sure to include your name, email address or phone number, and city. They say that contact information is kept separate from the anonymous survey.

ONLINE SURVEY ENGLISH https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GRHOON2017

ONLINE SURVEY SPANISHhttps://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GRHOSP2017