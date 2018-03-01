Multiple projects planned for Aberdeen Parks

The next few years could bring a lot of changes to Aberdeen Parks.

At their Wednesday City Council meeting, the city Parks Department submitted a 6 year Comprehensive Report that will extend through 2022.

Parks Director Stacie Barnum told the council that this report will be a roadmap for the department, and allow the city to fund projects through state and other funding.

In the plan, it includes a number of projects, including the construction of a boat launch and dog park within the city, an Indoor Sports Facility at the Bishop Complex, a remodel of Wes Peterson Playfield, and others.

Barnum says that the projects being planned for have been selected for a number of reasons.

The report is a requirement to receive outside funding from state or federal sources, notably the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, showing a comprehensive plan for the area.

Other changes may be done at the local parks, but these projects are of larger budget and priority.

2 more public hearings will be held at the next city council meetings prior to adoption of the plan.

Projects list for 2018-2022