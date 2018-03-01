Multiple projects planned for Aberdeen Parks
By KXRO News
|
Mar 1, 2018 @ 8:01 AM

The next few years could bring a lot of changes to Aberdeen Parks.

At their Wednesday City Council meeting, the city Parks Department submitted a 6 year Comprehensive Report that will extend through 2022.

Parks Director Stacie Barnum told the council that this report will be a roadmap for the department, and allow the city to fund projects through state and other funding.

 

In the plan, it includes a number of projects, including the construction of a boat launch and dog park within the city, an Indoor Sports Facility at the Bishop Complex, a remodel of Wes Peterson Playfield, and others.

Barnum says that the projects being planned for have been selected for a number of reasons.

 

The report is a requirement to receive outside funding from state or federal sources, notably the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, showing a comprehensive plan for the area.

Other changes may be done at the local parks, but these projects are of larger budget and priority.

2 more public hearings will be held at the next city council meetings prior to adoption of the plan.

 

Projects list for 2018-2022

  • Construction of new Indoor Sports Facility at Bishop Complex
  • Complete Feasibility Study for RV Park considerations
  • New playground area for Garley Park
  • Remodel/Upgrades to Disc Golf Course at Sam Benn Park
  • Complete Remodel of Peterson Playfield
  • Build a Dog Park, location TBD
  • Large picnic shelter at Sam Benn Park
  • Repair and/or replace bridges at Stewart Park
  • New boat launch, location TBD

RELATED CONTENT

Two killed in house fire east of McCleary Planned power outage coming for Aberdeen residents Guns and drugs recovered as two were arrested in Elma Coastal Women’s Health closing April 30 Fishing seasons could see large decline in limits Clam digs return to Grays Harbor this weekend
Comments