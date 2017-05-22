Multiple offices set for August Primary; many others unfiled for

A special filing period is needed in Grays Harbor and Pacific County as dozens of local offices saw no candidates step forward.

Over 25 offices in Grays Harbor will be included in this special filing period, 8 in Pacific County.

Following the end of Filing Week, 152 residents in Grays Harbor filed for local office.

Grays Harbor County Treasurer Ken Albert and Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Jack Thompson will retain their seats with no competitors.

In Aberdeen, 2 offices are scheduled to be on the August Primary, as 3 people stepped forward for Ward 1 and Ward 4.

In Ward 1, Robert J Rodgers filed for office, while in Ward 5, Robert Jerrick Rodgers filed, both with the same email address. KXRO will be speaking to the Father and Son filers on Tuesday morning.

Former Grays Harbor County Commissioner and former Aberdeen City Councilman Frank Gordon will return to his seat with the city as the only person who filed last week in Ward 6.

In Hoquiam, former City Councilman Paul McMillian has earned a seat back on the council in Ward 1, although in a different seat than he held when he lost the 2015 election to Dave Wilson.

3 people have filed for Mayor of McCleary, with Current Mayor Brent Schiller, former Mayor Gary Dent, and newcomer Jared Berken all appearing on the August ballot.

Ocean Shores will see the most contention in August, with all 4 seats seeing 3 or more candidates. Jackie Farra and Carlos Roldan both filed, withdrew, and refiled for a different seat during the week.

The Grays Harbor Auditor’s Office will announce the timing of the special filing period for the remaining seats.

Export To Excel 96 Offices with Candidates Filed 152 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date Grays Harbor – ALL Grays Harbor Treasurer Partisan Office 1-year unexpired term Ken Albert (Prefers Democratic Party) 608 W Broadway Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 280-1268

kealbert@comcast.net 5/15/2017 8:12:00 AM Port District Grays Harbor Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term jack thompson Pob 1500

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-4521

jrthompson2@comcast.net 5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor Hospital 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Carolyn Wescott 162 e satsop rd

elma WA 98541 (360) 470-3006

carolynwescott@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM Georgette Beerbower Hiles 240 Mox Chehalis Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-3751

gjhiles@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM Otis Leathers P O BOX 1369

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 470-4938

otis.leathers@gmail.com 5/19/2017 4:48:00 AM Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Maryann Welch 1502 North River Road

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 532-5846

vestawelch@gmail.com 5/17/2017 1:11:00 PM Dale Hensley 516 School Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-2445

dehensley@comcast.net 5/17/2017 2:52:00 PM Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Robert Torgerson PO BOX 2168

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-2068

roberttorgerson@comcast.net 5/15/2017 10:10:00 AM john lester farra box 817

ocean shores WV 98569 (360) 289-0918

farra@coastaccess.com 5/15/2017 2:27:00 PM Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Pete Scroggs 1120 N BROADWAY ST

ABERDEEN WA 98520 (360) 532-0194

petes@kaufmanscroggs.com 5/15/2017 12:20:00 PM Melanie Leiann Sturgeon PO Box 351

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 310-3038

pcfcocngrl@aol.com 5/16/2017 10:45:00 PM Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tawni Andrews 1014 Fordney Street

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-9605

tawniandrews@comcast.net 5/15/2017 4:30:00 PM Robert J Rodgers 709 S Exchange St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (509) 294-6081

RJRodgers.for.Aberdeen@gmail.com 5/16/2017 9:15:00 PM Dick Murchy 513 Leisure Circle

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 538-7223

murchyrichard@gmail.com 5/19/2017 12:02:00 PM Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term John J. Maki 720 Summit Street

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 538-3328

johnschoolbus5@gmail.com 5/16/2017 12:16:00 PM Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tim Alstrom 1503 N Arnold

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 533-4489

talstrom@msn.com 5/15/2017 9:23:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Janae M. Chhith 512 W 6th st

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 591-4905

Janae.chhith@outlook.com 5/15/2017 9:07:00 AM Karen Rowe 1712 Isabel Way

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 581-9363

ghwinesellars@gmail.com 5/19/2017 8:02:00 AM Brian Little 316 W Fifth St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 591-8345

brianroylittle@gmail.com 5/19/2017 9:28:00 AM Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 10 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Alan Richrod 707 W Fourth St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 589-7473

arichrod@aberdeenwa.gov 5/16/2017 9:50:00 AM Robert Jerrick Rodgers 812 W. 1st St. APT 1

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 590-1749

rjrodgers.for.aberdeen@gmail.com 5/18/2017 6:47:00 PM Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 11 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term frank gordon 2504 simpson ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-8939

hughe@techline.com 5/18/2017 1:45:00 PM City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Paul Chrt P.O. Box 384

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-3052

dapiggy@comcast.net 5/18/2017 7:09:00 PM Debra Moran Pob 494

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 532-6754

dim53@earthlink.net 5/19/2017 9:30:00 AM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dale Andrews PO Box 151

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-4478

dizzydobie@comcast.net 5/18/2017 10:41:00 AM Richard(Dick) Kellar PO Box 447

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-4719

lugnutz@q.com 5/18/2017 11:08:00 AM City of Elma Grays Harbor Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Pat Miller P O Box 832

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-1577

pat-kathymiller@comcast.net 5/15/2017 5:24:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term elroy papke 418n 16st

elma WA 98541 (360) 482-3232

chiefpapke@comcast.net 5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM David Blackett PO Box 3034

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-6002

blackett@juno.com 5/17/2017 7:57:00 AM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tom Boling 107 Edgewood Ave

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-5705

boling@olynet.com 5/15/2017 5:26:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Paul McMillan 2401 queets Ave.

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 532-2774

pcmcmillan73@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:19:00 AM Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jim George 408 J St

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 798-9202

jim@jimggeorge.com 5/16/2017 4:03:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Bill Nelson 920 1st street

hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 589-4940

wnelson7197@msn.com 5/15/2017 12:43:00 PM Richard Sinclair 217 West Emerson Ave.

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 533-9998

richsinc@gmail.com 5/15/2017 2:14:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Greg Grun 640 Orchard Dr.

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 533-2784

crown2544@outlook.com 5/16/2017 2:58:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor Position 10 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Denise Anderson 1420 Marion St

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 537-4765

dnp@comcast.net 5/15/2017 2:53:00 PM Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Angela Forkum 2626 Pacific Ave

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 580-9038

ar35bishop@me.com 5/16/2017 8:35:00 AM City of McCleary Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Brent Schiller PO BOX 1158

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 280-1103

schillerba@gmail.com 5/17/2017 7:25:00 AM Donald Gary Dent 611 EVERGREEN PLACE

MCCLEARY WA 98557 (360) 495-3130

grahamfamof4@hotmail.com 5/19/2017 11:09:00 AM Jared Berken P.O. Box 81

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 581-3063

jared.berken@hotmail.com 5/19/2017 3:35:00 PM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Brycen Huff 117 N 9th St

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 470-3484

brycenhuff22@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 10:38:00 AM Gary Atkins PO Box 497

Mccleary WA 98557 (360) 470-4049

Garyatkins1969@gmail.com 5/18/2017 8:46:00 AM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Eric J. Hart 522 N Summit Rd

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 402-3013

ejhart@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 3:45:00 PM Jaron Heller PO Box 44

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 791-7885

jaron.heller@stmartin.edu 5/16/2017 8:02:00 PM Odd DeBakker po box 423

mccleary WA 98557 (360) 888-9259

zakdebo@aol.com 5/19/2017 2:15:00 PM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ben Blankenship 722 Evergreen Place

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 593-0389

blbmlb12@comcast.net 5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM John Dunning 233 W Hemlock St.

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 495-3249

johndunning1948@gmail.com 5/19/2017 12:09:00 PM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Joy Iversen 571 N Summit Rd

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 470-0117

joyiversen@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM City of Montesano Grays Harbor Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Clint Bryson 210 W McBryde Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 589-1658

clintbryson@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:11:00 AM Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ian Cope 619 N. Church St

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 500-1278

ic2107@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM Barry Iverson 705 W. Simpson Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 500-1040

barryiverson007@gmail.com 5/19/2017 3:01:00 PM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Robert Hatley 522 E Pioneer Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-0036

hatleysx5@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:18:00 AM Kim Cristobal 1115 N Nevills Ln

Montesano WA 98563 (925) 833-9815

kcristobal3@gmail.com 5/16/2017 3:26:00 PM Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ray Meyers 502 E Ferndale Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (509) 528-5383

raymeyers13@icloud.com 5/15/2017 12:37:00 PM Tyler Trimble 412 West Broadway

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 490-2640

trimble4montesano@gmail.com 5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM City of Oakville Grays Harbor Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Keith Francis PO Box 407

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 292-8993

marines71@msn.com 5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term John Ruymann PO Box 345

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 858-1316

johnruymann@gmail.com 5/17/2017 3:45:00 PM City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Susan Conniry 680 Duck Lake Dr SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (619) 977-7132

susanforcouncil2017@gmail.com 5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM John Lynn PO Box 2268

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-9338

slynn1687@aol.com 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM Michael Darling 640 Island Cir SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (206) 423-3081

darling.mj@gmail.com 5/19/2017 1:10:00 PM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Lisa Griebel PO Box 1383

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (425) 306-2859

lisagriebel71@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:09:00 AM John Schroeder 1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 612-2700

schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com 5/18/2017 2:33:00 PM Shannon Rubin PO Box 2490

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (702) 420-3257

shannonforshores@gmail.com 5/19/2017 8:41:00 AM Jackie Farra P.O. 72

Copalis Beach WA 98535 (360) 580-8813

jackiefarra@coastaccess.com 5/19/2017 1:46:00 PM Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Will Oaks 300 Cockle St. SW

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (425) 802-7882

willoaks42@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM Steve Ensley 114 Sunrise Ave SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 589-2180

stevenensley917@gmail.com 5/15/2017 12:56:00 PM Randy D. Scott 808 Albion Ave SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 581-7398

olyaccess@live.com 5/15/2017 1:55:00 PM Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Gordon H. Broadbent 785 Duck Lake DR SE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-2565

gorbroad@coastaccess.com 5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM robert crumpacker PO BOX 144

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 591-1541

rcrummy@aol.com 5/15/2017 10:19:00 AM Carlos Roldan 417 Lakeview Loop NE

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-0472

ceb417@centurylink.net 5/19/2017 3:19:00 PM City of Westport Grays Harbor Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Melissa Huerta PO Box 82

Westport WA 98595 (206) 437-3174

huertamelissa04@gmail.com 5/16/2017 8:35:00 AM Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Louis Summers Pob 1184

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-0769

l.summers19@comcast.net 5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM Michael Bruce PO BOX 1644

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-6381

ptchehalis@comcast.net 5/19/2017 11:37:00 AM Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tom Aronson PO Box 1542

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-7189

tomaronson@comcast.net 5/16/2017 9:10:00 PM Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Devin Backholm 1900 Rainier St

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-8907

dbackholm@GARinvest.com 5/16/2017 9:25:00 AM Jennifer Durney 1724 Graves Ave

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 580-6054

jenn@durney.com 5/19/2017 9:17:00 AM Anna Stone 805 Reynvaan Dr

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 480-3056

anna.stone@expresspros.com 5/19/2017 2:58:00 PM School 5 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Erin Farrer 205 9th Avenue

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 537-6590

ryerfarrer@yahoo.com 5/17/2017 4:13:00 PM School 5 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jamie Walsh 1119 North Broadway Street

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 500-6605

jamiewalshdesigns@gmail.com 5/18/2017 9:29:00 PM William Dyer 1331 Robert Gray Blvd.

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 533-3664

wldmld@msn.com 5/19/2017 8:55:00 AM School 5 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Sandra F. Bielski PO Box 2127

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-0306

bielski3@comcast.net 5/15/2017 9:24:00 AM Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor School 28 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Chris Eide 14 Grays Harbor Blvd.

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 591-8021

mr.c.eide@gmail.com 5/16/2017 10:16:00 AM School 28 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Christie Goodenough 332 Eklund Ave

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 533-8844

chloeandmom@yahoo.com 5/18/2017 8:33:00 PM Elizabeth (Lisa) Zaborac 454 Us Highway 101

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 209-3509

lisa@northwestpos.com 5/19/2017 10:20:00 AM Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor School 64 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Jeff Wilson PO Box 213

Pacific Beach WA 98571 (206) 795-4743

jwilson@seabrookwa.com 5/17/2017 3:09:00 PM School 64 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Linda R Poplin PO Box 1430

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 289-4150

tlpoplin@coastaccess.com 5/16/2017 8:17:00 AM School 64 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Rachel D. Carl PO Box 1811

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 580-3881

rach_lc@hotmail.com 5/17/2017 1:30:00 PM School 64 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Scott Sage Pob 731

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 580-4077

cssage@hotmail.com 5/19/2017 2:32:00 PM Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Grays Harbor, Mason School 65 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Sarah Kinney PO Box 1435

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 861-8250

sarahbkinney@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 7:52:00 PM School 65 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Mark D Duncan 27 Olin Ave

McCleary WA 98557 (360) 918-1843

dmarkd@live.com 5/15/2017 7:29:00 PM Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor School 66 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Moraya Wilson 810 England Ave

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 310-0101

mwilson@monteschools.org 5/18/2017 2:17:00 PM School 66 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Chris Thomas 544 West Broadway

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 249-6879

christhomas@olynet.com 5/16/2017 2:34:00 PM School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Tiffany Schweppe 102 Monte Brady Rd

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 580-3613

tiffanyschweppe@me.com 5/17/2017 5:41:00 PM Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason School 68 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Larry Bridenback TRLR 38, 124 ELMA MCCLEARY RD

elma WA 98541 (360) 470-3056

larryb@techline.com 5/15/2017 12:10:00 PM chad searls 36 Alder Pl

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-1741

chadsearls@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 8:25:00 PM School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Rick Gravatt P.O.Box 621

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-2353

rickg5089@hotmail.com 5/18/2017 10:02:00 AM School 68 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Teresa Boling 107 Egdewood Ave

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-5705

boling@olynet.com 5/15/2017 9:38:00 AM Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor School 97 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term David Christiansen 42 Liscumm RD

Quinault WA 98575 (360) 882-2240

davidengvald@gmail.com 5/16/2017 9:12:00 AM School 97 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Anita Blackburn Po Box 1

AnandaPark WA 98526 (360) 288-2823

expeditiona1@yahoo.com 5/17/2017 10:10:00 AM Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis Grays Harbor School 99 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Mark Collett PO BOX 192

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 581-2414

mkc11165@yahoo.com 5/18/2017 4:11:00 PM Barbie Smith PO Box 1212

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 310-6731

barbiesmith66@yahoo.com 5/19/2017 9:48:00 AM Tina Miles PO Box 235

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 580-4370

fayerae360@gmail.com 5/19/2017 10:37:00 AM School 99 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Wayne Cotton 808 us highway 101

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 589-6370

wayne.cotton@ovalintl.com 5/17/2017 3:19:00 PM Lisa Garity POB 706

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 986-6563

jefwith1@comcast.net 5/19/2017 2:31:00 PM School 99 Director District 4 (at large) Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dave Palmer Pob 759

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-5553

dmapalmer@comcast.net 5/19/2017 11:32:00 AM Cindy Grenier PO Box 811

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (206) 430-0609

cl_grenier@hotmail.com 5/19/2017 12:23:00 PM Mike Charlton P.O. Box 118

COSMOPOLIS WA 98537 (360) 589-1997

mcharlton10@hotmail.com 5/19/2017 4:00:00 PM Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor School 104 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Shawna Williams PO Box 338

Satsop WA 98583 (360) 259-1926

smw772004@yahoo.com 5/17/2017 8:42:00 PM School 104 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Terri Carl PO Box 153

Satsop WA 98583 (360) 507-6693

carlfarms@comcast.net 5/17/2017 2:29:00 PM Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor School 117 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Denny Van Blaricom Jr. 2725 East Hoquiam Rd

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 533-7385

djvanblaricom@gmail.com 5/15/2017 8:22:00 PM School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Travis Warren 280 Greenwood Branch Road

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 532-9487

wishkahtravis@gmail.com 5/19/2017 12:19:00 PM Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Scott Jones 35 Dempsey Creek Ln

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 819-0667

s.jones.welding@gmail.com 5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM School 172 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Hillary Bearden PO Box 584

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-7534

hillarybearden@hotmail.com 5/19/2017 9:49:00 AM Sch Dist 300 – N River Grays Harbor, Pacific Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Robert Sholes 2597 North River Road

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 532-8249

hsholes@hughes.net 5/17/2017 8:04:00 AM Director Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Carolyn Lande 2577 North River Rd.

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 537-6544

carolynlande@gmail.com 5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM Brian Carbaugh 2096 North River Road

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-1238

bcarbaugh2096@gmail.com 5/19/2017 10:55:00 AM Director Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Bethany Mizushima 2775 North River Rd

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (206) 856-5651

beth.mizushima@gmail.com 5/17/2017 12:54:00 PM Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason School Board Director District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Shawn Donnelly 2987 Matlock-Brady Road

Elma WA 98541 (360) 490-1542

shawnpdonnelly@msn.com 5/16/2017 10:39:00 AM School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Leroy T. Valley 212 W Homer Adams Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 426-1509 5/15/2017 9:05:00 AM Jennifer Phipps PO Box 851

Elma WA 98541 (360) 432-7839

jennifer.phipps2@yahoo.com 5/19/2017 10:43:00 AM Sch Dist 400 – Oakville Grays Harbor, Lewis School 400 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jennifer Tushka PO Box 725

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-0171

jtushka@oakvilleschools.org 5/16/2017 9:12:00 AM School 400 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term John Shortman Jr PO Box 311

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 388-7824

jshortman@oakvilleschools.org 5/17/2017 9:32:00 AM Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston School Board Director, District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Michael Langer 12938 Hunter Rd SW

ROCHESTER WA 98579 (360) 273-8143

langermk@aol.com 5/17/2017 9:39:00 PM School Board Director, District No. 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Connie Smejkal 18220 Joseph Dr SW

Rochester WA 98579 (360) 273-9137

smejkals@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 8:06:00 PM School Board Director, District No. 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term John Mortenson 17704 Pendleton St SW

Rochester WA 98579 (360) 239-4464

johnm@capitolcitypress.com 5/17/2017 6:33:00 AM Fire District 1 Grays Harbor Fire 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Larry Curfman 289 Elma Gate Rd E

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-6439

lacurfman@aol.com 5/15/2017 9:26:00 AM Clarence (Buck) Graham P O Box 103

Oakville WA 98568 (360) 273-5127

buck.graham@comcast.net 5/15/2017 12:53:00 PM Fire District 2 Grays Harbor Fire 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Adam Bigby 545 Val Vita dr.

Montesano WA 98563 (360) 593-2406

arbigby@msn.com 5/19/2017 10:00:00 AM Fire District 4 Grays Harbor Fire 4 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Mike Shepard PO Box 719

Amanda Park WA 98526 (360) 288-2968

shepardm@msn.com 5/18/2017 7:48:00 PM Fire District 5 Grays Harbor Fire 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Liisa Mayberry PO Box 1007

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-3483

lmk_9@yahoo.com 5/18/2017 12:02:00 PM Eric L Patton 48 Stephens Road

Elma WA 98541 (360) 470-0329

ericpatton1@centurylink.net 5/18/2017 8:18:00 PM Dave Hauge 98 Butler Mill Rd

Elma WA 98541 (360) 482-3892

sandrail97@hotmail.com 5/19/2017 11:19:00 AM Fire District 7 Grays Harbor Fire 7 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Darrell Haglund PO Box 358

Hoquiam WA 98550 (360) 589-8818

darrell.haglund@gmail.com 5/15/2017 2:33:00 PM Fire 7 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Joseph Fernandez PO Box 281

Ocean Shores WA 98569 (360) 940-7216

joseph.m.fernandez@gmail.com 5/15/2017 9:04:00 AM Jim Richards Pob 279

Copalis Beach WA 98535 (360) 593-1409

doubleblessing@coastaccess.com 5/19/2017 10:54:00 AM Fire District 8 Grays Harbor Fire 8 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Clinton L Davis PO Box 246

Moclips WA 98562 (360) 310-3943

clint@westernlogistics.net 5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM Stephanie Allestad PO Box 261

Pacific Beach WA 98571 (360) 276-0009

ghfd8chocofirelady@gmail.com 5/15/2017 3:33:00 PM Fire District 10 Grays Harbor Fire 10 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Mike Toy 3383 Wishkah Rd

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-8770

mtoy@wishkahfire.org 5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM Fire District 11 Grays Harbor Fire 11 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term David McLellan PO Box 293

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 915-4548

olymac1@comcast.net 5/15/2017 11:52:00 AM FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason Fire Commissioner Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Albert (Buck) Wilder 114 Cougar Smith Rd

Montesano WA 98563 (253) 250-1112

wilderquads86@msn.com 5/16/2017 4:22:00 PM Nicholas Jones 284 W Forest Green Ln

Elma WA 98541 (360) 490-3679

nvj6030@gmail.com 5/18/2017 1:33:00 PM Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific Fire 15 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Jeffrey Schreck 1688 N River Rd

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-6622

jcschreck25@gmail.com 5/19/2017 2:48:00 PM Fire District 17 Grays Harbor Fire 17 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Calvin Pierce III PO Box 73

Humptulips WA 98552 (360) 924-1780

ak47hoqwa@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 1:50:00 PM Bruce I. Brown P O BOX 4

Humptulips WA 98552 (360) 987-2359

1234@gmail.com 5/17/2017 1:36:00 PM Park District 1 Grays Harbor, Pacific Parks Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Jim White 2746 Heather Road

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 267-7715

jwhite321@comcast.net 5/18/2017 4:07:00 PM Parks Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Mike Reichenberger Pob 90

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 267-1424

1234@gmail.com 5/17/2017 11:01:00 AM Parks Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Tanya Lana PO Box 1811

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-0080

tlana@comcast.net 5/19/2017 7:44:00 AM Water District 2 Grays Harbor Water 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Tom Epperson 817 Waverly Ct.

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 532-2523

eppepp@seanet.com 5/15/2017 3:22:00 PM

2017 Candidates Who Have Filed in Pacific County

Export To Excel 65 Offices with Candidates Filed 82 Candidates Filed Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date Port Of Chinook Pacific Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Gary Kobes PO Box 251

Chinook WA 98614 (314) 409-8392

landside@earthlink.net 5/16/2017 4:31:00 PM Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Jerry Cox P.O. Box 75

Chinook WA 98614 (503) 317-2238

Coxville2@q.com 5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM Port Of Ilwaco Pacific Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Dave Nichols 206 stringtown rd.

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 244-0400

juanaloa966@gmail.com 5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM Port Of Peninsula Pacific Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Dennis A Long PO Box 423

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 665-6652

longd6772@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM Mary DeLong PO Box 1441

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 244-2422

beachliz@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 10:03:00 AM Port Of Willapa Harbor Pacific Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Nick Jambor 33 Holtz Road

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-5752

ekoneoyster@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:38:00 PM City of Ilwaco Pacific Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Gary Forner PO Box 680

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 244-1992

forkac@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 1:08:00 PM Sam Lund PO Box 99

Ilwaco WA 98624 (503) 894-3666

Slund@willapa.net 5/19/2017 3:40:00 PM City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jared Oakes PO Box 67

Ilwaco WA 98624 (503) 440-0970

jaredjohnoakes@gmail.com 5/18/2017 2:08:00 PM City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Kristen Mathison po box 1441

Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 214-1789

kristenmathison@yahoo.com 5/19/2017 11:41:00 AM Missy Bageant PO Box 704

Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 783-2596

beadybeachgirl1@yahoo.com 5/19/2017 1:27:00 PM City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Fred Marshall PO Box 159

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 642-2073

fmarshall@acm.org 5/15/2017 2:54:00 PM City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Matthew Lessnau PO Box 771

Ilwaco WA 98624 (360) 244-9672

mattlessnau@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:00:00 AM City of Long Beach Pacific City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Tina McGuire 2506 Pacific Ave N

Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 642-2676

corral@willapabay.org 5/15/2017 1:58:00 PM City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term John Nechvatal PO Box 364

Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 783-2433

pokerguy47@yahoo.com 5/18/2017 10:55:00 AM Kevin (Isa) Cline 1300 washington ave n.

Long beach WA 98631 (253) 737-0780

Kevin_cline@charter.net 5/19/2017 12:49:00 AM City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Mark Perez PO Box 941

Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 642-4544

amperezlbwa@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 10:16:00 AM Holli Kemmer PO Box 833

Long Beach WA 98631 (503) 440-9900

holli.kemmer@gmail.com 5/17/2017 10:23:00 AM City Of Raymond Pacific Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Douglas (Tony) Nordin 417 10th St

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-3848

dougals@willapabay.org 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM Nelia E. Woods 808 Mckinley Ave

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 589-8671

votewoods@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:57:00 AM Steve Jones 2308 Bush Ave

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-5455

Stevenjj@comcast.net 5/16/2017 6:24:00 PM City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Ryan Porter 658 Fowler St

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 591-1563

ryandelporter@icloud.com 5/16/2017 12:39:00 PM City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Lareina Garcia 1127 Godfrey St

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 934-5777

lareina_vasquez@yahoo.com 5/16/2017 2:25:00 PM Kaley Hanson 203 11th st

Raymond WA 98577 (206) 718-5163

kaley@pitchwoodalehouse.com 5/19/2017 9:50:00 AM City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Colby Rogers 1000 Harrison St.

Raymond WA 98577 (253) 332-1650

colby_rogers@comcast.net 5/17/2017 11:35:00 AM City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term chris halpin 64 washington cemetery rd

raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-5230

chalpin@centurytel.net 5/18/2017 10:07:00 AM City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dee Roberts 1036 Barnhart St

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-2344

deeandmike98@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:05:00 AM City Of South Bend Pacific Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Julie Rose Struck PO Box 304

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-6372

jstruck85@gmail.com 5/15/2017 10:09:00 AM City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Daryle Buchanan PO Box 129

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-5159

daryle000@centurytel.net 5/16/2017 9:22:00 AM Wyatt R. Kuiken PO Box 442

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 208-6904

wkuiken@southbendschools.org 5/17/2017 12:32:00 PM City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Patricia (Pat) Neve PO Box 335

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-8033

rainlady43@comcast.net 5/15/2017 2:41:00 PM Joshua Martin PO Box 608

south bend WA 98586 (970) 978-0200

silentred46@hotmail.com 5/18/2017 10:42:00 AM City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Janice Hall Davis PO Box 527

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-6605

jandavis99@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 4:57:00 PM Aaragon Markwell PO Box 702

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 942-7847

ammarkwell@yahoo.com 5/18/2017 10:20:00 AM City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Dale Little PO Box 23

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 742-6902

delittle2000@yahoo.com 5/15/2017 11:05:00 AM Thomas L. Giacoma PO Box 600

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-6834

Thomasgiacoma@comcast.net 5/18/2017 1:18:00 PM Ocean Beach School District #101 Pacific Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tiffany Turner PO Box 36

Seaview WA 98644 (503) 298-7915

tiffany@adrifthotel.com 5/15/2017 9:51:00 AM Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Michelle Binion PO Box 1013

Long Beach WA 98631 (503) 871-3933

michellembinion@gmail.com 5/15/2017 7:26:00 PM Raymond School District #116 Pacific Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Jim Olsen 735 Smith Creek Rd

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-9275

bigjimmyo@gmail.com 5/17/2017 7:11:00 PM Jim Totten 5 White Rd

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-5847

jrandcjt@comcast.net 5/18/2017 10:03:00 AM Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Angelia Enlow Po Box 807

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 589-2330

aenlow@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 12:46:00 PM Director Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Pebbles Williams 1239 Crescent St.

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-3636

jwilliams@willapabay.org 5/18/2017 2:35:00 PM South Bend School District #118 Pacific Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Charles (Chuck) Spoor 1180 Prospect Avenue

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 875-6041

chspoor@southbendschools.org 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Andrew B. Seaman PO Box 877

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-6046

anseaman@southbendschools.org 5/15/2017 11:47:00 AM Naselle Grays River School District #155 Pacific, Wahkiakum Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Amy Hunt 4103 SR-4 W

ROSBURG WA 98643 (360) 465-2433

amyhunt92@gmail.com 5/15/2017 12:02:00 PM Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Amy Chadwick P.O. BOX 553

Naselle WA 98638 (360) 751-8100

azurebeautysalon@gmail.com 5/15/2017 3:42:00 PM Tim Haataia 140 knappton rd

Naselle WA 98638 (360) 770-2224

haatfishin@gmail.com 5/16/2017 4:26:00 PM Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Lonnie Eaton 63 Bighill Rd.

Naselle WA 98638 (360) 484-7710

lreaton0503@gmail.com 5/16/2017 4:53:00 PM Willapa Valley School District #160 Pacific Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tom Walker 10 Friese Road

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-7044

tbwalker0510@gmail.com 5/16/2017 8:23:00 PM Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Josh Christen 3245 SIENKO RD

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 591-5851

Puddins210@gmail.com 5/17/2017 3:30:00 PM Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Tom Gray 5301 School St

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 213-5386

tomggray@comcast.net 5/17/2017 8:05:00 AM School District #172 Grays Harbor, Pacific School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Scott Jones 35 Dempsey Creek Ln

Aberdeen WA 98520 (360) 819-0667

s.jones.welding@gmail.com 5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM School 172 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Hillary Bearden PO Box 584

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-7534

hillarybearden@hotmail.com 5/19/2017 9:49:00 AM North River School District #200 Grays Harbor, Pacific Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Robert Sholes 2597 North River Road

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 532-8249

hsholes@hughes.net 5/17/2017 8:04:00 AM Director Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Carolyn Lande 2577 North River Rd.

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 537-6544

carolynlande@gmail.com 5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM Brian Carbaugh 2096 North River Road

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-1238

bcarbaugh2096@gmail.com 5/19/2017 10:55:00 AM Director Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Bethany Mizushima 2775 North River Rd

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (206) 856-5651

beth.mizushima@gmail.com 5/17/2017 12:54:00 PM School District #301 Lewis, Pacific Director Dist 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Colin (Wolverine) Newell 222 Kobe Rd

chehalis WA 98532 (360) 291-3355

cnewell@centurytel.net 5/19/2017 9:58:00 AM Director Dist 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term Trevor Kaech PO Box 213

Pe Ell WA 98572 (360) 353-8582

kaecht@gmail.com 5/18/2017 10:26:00 AM Ed Petersen 4102 State Route 6

Chehalis WA 98532 (360) 520-6403

ed@flyingsquidmedia.com 5/19/2017 3:55:00 PM Peninsula Fire District #1 Pacific Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Thomas L. Downer 26006 Highway 103

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 244-5126

tdowner@jackscountrystore.com 5/16/2017 9:30:00 AM Willapa Valley Fire District #3 Pacific Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Bob Jones 260 Joe Rockey Rd

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-5796

jonesandjones1@comcast.net 5/15/2017 9:59:00 AM Naselle Fire District #4 Pacific Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Bryan Penttila 50 South Valley Rd

Naselle WA 98638 (360) 484-3495

bryan.penttila@gmail.com 5/18/2017 8:18:00 PM North Cove Fire District #5 Pacific Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Donald Hatton 2422 Evergreen Park Rd

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 267-5432

dgh2422@comcast.net 5/19/2017 9:49:00 AM Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Frank Porembski PO Box 230

Tokeland WA 98590 (360) 267-6304

kpafrank@comcast.net 5/15/2017 11:39:00 AM Bay Center Fire District #6 Pacific Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term VICTORIA KILLINGBECK 15 Ranta Road

Bay Center WA 98527 (360) 875-6980

kbeckswoman@yahoo.com 5/18/2017 4:50:00 PM Nemah Fire District #7 Pacific Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Kelli Erickson 91 Nemah Vly Rd

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-6771

nemahelk2003@yahoo.com 5/18/2017 3:28:00 PM Fire District #15 Grays Harbor, Pacific Fire 15 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Jeffrey Schreck 1688 N River Rd

Cosmopolis WA 98537 (360) 533-6622

jcschreck25@gmail.com 5/19/2017 2:48:00 PM Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Pacific Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term Kathy Spoor PO Box 829

South Bend WA 98586 (360) 875-5017

spoors@centurytel.net 5/15/2017 5:45:00 PM Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term Jeff Nevitt 500 Willapa PL

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 875-1645

jeff.nevitt@gmail.com 5/15/2017 12:50:00 PM Jason D. McVey 1031 Washington Ave

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 934-9793

mcveyjasond@hotmail.com 5/17/2017 9:18:00 PM Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Tim Russ 1975 State Route 6

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 934-6464

truss@willapabay.org 5/15/2017 10:41:00 AM Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Pacific Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Nancy Gorshe PO Box 387

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 665-2368

nancygorshe@reachone.com 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Sandra Stonebreaker PO Box 111

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 665-4816

sanded@willapabay.org 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM Park District Grays Harbor, Pacific Parks Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Jim White 2746 Heather Road

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 267-7715

jwhite321@comcast.net 5/18/2017 4:07:00 PM Parks Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Mike Reichenberger Pob 90

Grayland WA 98547 (360) 267-1424

1234@gmail.com 5/17/2017 11:01:00 AM Parks Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term Tanya Lana PO Box 1811

Westport WA 98595 (360) 268-0080

tlana@comcast.net 5/19/2017 7:44:00 AM Chinook Water District Pacific Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term Jacob Moore PO Box 149

Chinook WA 98614 (360) 244-0881

jacob.moore06@gmail.com 5/15/2017 12:49:00 PM Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Kenny Osborne PO Box 105

Chinook WA 98614 (360) 777-8757

osbornel@willapabay.org 5/19/2017 3:55:00 PM North Beach Water District Pacific Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Gwen Brake 1605 229th Place

Ocean Park WA 98640 (360) 665-2784

webcom@centurytel.net 5/18/2017 11:19:00 AM Willapa Water District Pacific Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Jerry Jones 260 Lilly Wheaton Rd

Raymond WA 98577 (360) 942-3285

mommamary@hotmail.com 5/15/2017 10:45:00 AM Seaview Sewer District Pacific Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term Bruce Peterson PO Box 683

Seaview WA 98644 (503) 338-9511

satmkt.bruce@gmail.com 5/17/2017 6:10:00 AM

