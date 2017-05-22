Multiple offices set for August Primary; many others unfiled for

A special filing period is needed in Grays Harbor and Pacific County as dozens of local offices saw no candidates step forward.
Over 25 offices in Grays Harbor will be included in this special filing period, 8 in Pacific County.
Following the end of Filing Week, 152 residents in Grays Harbor filed for local office.
Grays Harbor County Treasurer Ken Albert and Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Jack Thompson will retain their seats with no competitors.
In Aberdeen, 2 offices are scheduled to be on the August Primary, as 3 people stepped forward for Ward 1 and Ward 4.
In Ward 1, Robert J Rodgers filed for office, while in Ward 5, Robert Jerrick Rodgers filed, both with the same email address. KXRO will be speaking to the Father and Son filers on Tuesday morning.
Former Grays Harbor County Commissioner and former Aberdeen City Councilman Frank Gordon will return to his seat with the city as the only person who filed last week in Ward 6.
In Hoquiam, former City Councilman Paul McMillian has earned a seat back on the council in Ward 1, although in a different seat than he held when he lost the 2015 election to Dave Wilson.
3 people have filed for Mayor of McCleary, with Current Mayor Brent Schiller, former Mayor Gary Dent, and newcomer Jared Berken all appearing on the August ballot.
Ocean Shores will see the most contention in August, with all 4 seats seeing 3 or more candidates. Jackie Farra and Carlos Roldan both filed, withdrew, and refiled for a different seat during the week.
The Grays Harbor Auditor’s Office will announce the timing of the special filing period for the remaining seats.
2017 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor
|
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|Grays Harbor – ALL
|Grays Harbor
|Treasurer Partisan Office 1-year unexpired term
|
Ken Albert
(Prefers Democratic Party)
|
608 W Broadway Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 280-1268
kealbert@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 8:12:00 AM
|Port District
|Grays Harbor
|Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
jack thompson
|
Pob 1500
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-4521
jrthompson2@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM
|Hospital District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Carolyn Wescott
|
162 e satsop rd
elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-3006
carolynwescott@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM
|
Georgette Beerbower Hiles
|
240 Mox Chehalis Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-3751
gjhiles@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
|
Otis Leathers
|
P O BOX 1369
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-4938
otis.leathers@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 4:48:00 AM
|Hospital District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Maryann Welch
|
1502 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 532-5846
vestawelch@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 1:11:00 PM
|
Dale Hensley
|
516 School Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-2445
dehensley@comcast.net
|5/17/2017 2:52:00 PM
|Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Robert Torgerson
|
PO BOX 2168
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-2068
roberttorgerson@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 10:10:00 AM
|
john lester farra
|
box 817
ocean shores WV 98569
|
(360) 289-0918
farra@coastaccess.com
|5/15/2017 2:27:00 PM
|Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Pete Scroggs
|
1120 N BROADWAY ST
ABERDEEN WA 98520
|
(360) 532-0194
petes@kaufmanscroggs.com
|5/15/2017 12:20:00 PM
|
Melanie Leiann Sturgeon
|
PO Box 351
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 310-3038
pcfcocngrl@aol.com
|5/16/2017 10:45:00 PM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 1
|Grays Harbor
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tawni Andrews
|
1014 Fordney Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-9605
tawniandrews@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 4:30:00 PM
|
Robert J Rodgers
|
709 S Exchange St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(509) 294-6081
RJRodgers.for.Aberdeen@gmail.com
|5/16/2017 9:15:00 PM
|
Dick Murchy
|
513 Leisure Circle
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 538-7223
murchyrichard@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 12:02:00 PM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
John J. Maki
|
720 Summit Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 538-3328
johnschoolbus5@gmail.com
|5/16/2017 12:16:00 PM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 3
|Grays Harbor
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tim Alstrom
|
1503 N Arnold
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 533-4489
talstrom@msn.com
|5/15/2017 9:23:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 4
|Grays Harbor
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Janae M. Chhith
|
512 W 6th st
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 591-4905
Janae.chhith@outlook.com
|5/15/2017 9:07:00 AM
|
Karen Rowe
|
1712 Isabel Way
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 581-9363
ghwinesellars@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 8:02:00 AM
|
Brian Little
|
316 W Fifth St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 591-8345
brianroylittle@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 9:28:00 AM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 10 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Alan Richrod
|
707 W Fourth St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 589-7473
arichrod@aberdeenwa.gov
|5/16/2017 9:50:00 AM
|
Robert Jerrick Rodgers
|
812 W. 1st St. APT 1
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 590-1749
rjrodgers.for.aberdeen@gmail.com
|5/18/2017 6:47:00 PM
|Aberdeen Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 11 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
frank gordon
|
2504 simpson ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-8939
hughe@techline.com
|5/18/2017 1:45:00 PM
|City of Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Paul Chrt
|
P.O. Box 384
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-3052
dapiggy@comcast.net
|5/18/2017 7:09:00 PM
|
Debra Moran
|
Pob 494
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 532-6754
dim53@earthlink.net
|5/19/2017 9:30:00 AM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dale Andrews
|
PO Box 151
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-4478
dizzydobie@comcast.net
|5/18/2017 10:41:00 AM
|
Richard(Dick) Kellar
|
PO Box 447
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-4719
lugnutz@q.com
|5/18/2017 11:08:00 AM
|City of Elma
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Pat Miller
|
P O Box 832
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-1577
pat-kathymiller@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 5:24:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
elroy papke
|
418n 16st
elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-3232
chiefpapke@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM
|
David Blackett
|
PO Box 3034
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-6002
blackett@juno.com
|5/17/2017 7:57:00 AM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tom Boling
|
107 Edgewood Ave
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-5705
boling@olynet.com
|5/15/2017 5:26:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 1
|Grays Harbor
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Paul McMillan
|
2401 queets Ave.
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 532-2774
pcmcmillan73@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:19:00 AM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 2
|Grays Harbor
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jim George
|
408 J St
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 798-9202
jim@jimggeorge.com
|5/16/2017 4:03:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 3
|Grays Harbor
|Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Bill Nelson
|
920 1st street
hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 589-4940
wnelson7197@msn.com
|5/15/2017 12:43:00 PM
|
Richard Sinclair
|
217 West Emerson Ave.
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 533-9998
richsinc@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 2:14:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 4
|Grays Harbor
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Greg Grun
|
640 Orchard Dr.
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 533-2784
crown2544@outlook.com
|5/16/2017 2:58:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 5
|Grays Harbor
|Position 10 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Denise Anderson
|
1420 Marion St
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 537-4765
dnp@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 2:53:00 PM
|Hoquiam Council Ward 6
|Grays Harbor
|Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Angela Forkum
|
2626 Pacific Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 580-9038
ar35bishop@me.com
|5/16/2017 8:35:00 AM
|City of McCleary
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Brent Schiller
|
PO BOX 1158
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 280-1103
schillerba@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 7:25:00 AM
|
Donald Gary Dent
|
611 EVERGREEN PLACE
MCCLEARY WA 98557
|
(360) 495-3130
grahamfamof4@hotmail.com
|5/19/2017 11:09:00 AM
|
Jared Berken
|
P.O. Box 81
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 581-3063
jared.berken@hotmail.com
|5/19/2017 3:35:00 PM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Brycen Huff
|
117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:38:00 AM
|
Gary Atkins
|
PO Box 497
Mccleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-4049
Garyatkins1969@gmail.com
|5/18/2017 8:46:00 AM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Eric J. Hart
|
522 N Summit Rd
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 402-3013
ejhart@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 3:45:00 PM
|
Jaron Heller
|
PO Box 44
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 791-7885
jaron.heller@stmartin.edu
|5/16/2017 8:02:00 PM
|
Odd DeBakker
|
po box 423
mccleary WA 98557
|
(360) 888-9259
zakdebo@aol.com
|5/19/2017 2:15:00 PM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ben Blankenship
|
722 Evergreen Place
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 593-0389
blbmlb12@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM
|
John Dunning
|
233 W Hemlock St.
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 495-3249
johndunning1948@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 12:09:00 PM
|
Odd DeBakker
|
Candidate withdrew on 5/19/2017
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Joy Iversen
|
571 N Summit Rd
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 470-0117
joyiversen@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM
|City of Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Clint Bryson
|
210 W McBryde Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 589-1658
clintbryson@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:11:00 AM
|Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ian Cope
|
619 N. Church St
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 500-1278
ic2107@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM
|
Barry Iverson
|
705 W. Simpson Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 500-1040
barryiverson007@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 3:01:00 PM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Robert Hatley
|
522 E Pioneer Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 580-0036
hatleysx5@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:18:00 AM
|
Kim Cristobal
|
1115 N Nevills Ln
Montesano WA 98563
|
(925) 833-9815
kcristobal3@gmail.com
|5/16/2017 3:26:00 PM
|Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ray Meyers
|
502 E Ferndale Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(509) 528-5383
raymeyers13@icloud.com
|5/15/2017 12:37:00 PM
|
Tyler Trimble
|
412 West Broadway
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 490-2640
trimble4montesano@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM
|City of Oakville
|Grays Harbor
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Keith Francis
|
PO Box 407
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 292-8993
marines71@msn.com
|5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
John Ruymann
|
PO Box 345
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 858-1316
johnruymann@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 3:45:00 PM
|City of Ocean Shores
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Susan Conniry
|
680 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(619) 977-7132
susanforcouncil2017@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM
|
John Lynn
|
PO Box 2268
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-9338
slynn1687@aol.com
|5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
|
Michael Darling
|
640 Island Cir SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(206) 423-3081
darling.mj@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 1:10:00 PM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Lisa Griebel
|
PO Box 1383
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(425) 306-2859
lisagriebel71@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:09:00 AM
|
|
Candidate withdrew on 5/19/2017
|
John Schroeder
|
1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 612-2700
schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com
|5/18/2017 2:33:00 PM
|
Shannon Rubin
|
PO Box 2490
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(702) 420-3257
shannonforshores@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 8:41:00 AM
|
Jackie Farra
|
P.O. 72
Copalis Beach WA 98535
|
(360) 580-8813
jackiefarra@coastaccess.com
|5/19/2017 1:46:00 PM
|Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Will Oaks
|
300 Cockle St. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(425) 802-7882
willoaks42@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
|
|
Candidate withdrew on 5/19/2017
|
Steve Ensley
|
114 Sunrise Ave SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 589-2180
stevenensley917@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:56:00 PM
|
Randy D. Scott
|
808 Albion Ave SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 581-7398
olyaccess@live.com
|5/15/2017 1:55:00 PM
|Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Gordon H. Broadbent
|
785 Duck Lake DR SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-2565
gorbroad@coastaccess.com
|5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM
|
|
Candidate withdrew on 5/18/2017
|
robert crumpacker
|
PO BOX 144
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 591-1541
rcrummy@aol.com
|5/15/2017 10:19:00 AM
|
Carlos Roldan
|
417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-0472
ceb417@centurylink.net
|5/19/2017 3:19:00 PM
|City of Westport
|Grays Harbor
|Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Melissa Huerta
|
PO Box 82
Westport WA 98595
|
(206) 437-3174
huertamelissa04@gmail.com
|5/16/2017 8:35:00 AM
|Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Louis Summers
|
Pob 1184
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-0769
l.summers19@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM
|
Michael Bruce
|
PO BOX 1644
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-6381
ptchehalis@comcast.net
|5/19/2017 11:37:00 AM
|Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tom Aronson
|
PO Box 1542
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-7189
tomaronson@comcast.net
|5/16/2017 9:10:00 PM
|Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen
|Grays Harbor
|School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Devin Backholm
|
1900 Rainier St
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-8907
dbackholm@GARinvest.com
|5/16/2017 9:25:00 AM
|
Jennifer Durney
|
1724 Graves Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 580-6054
jenn@durney.com
|5/19/2017 9:17:00 AM
|
Anna Stone
|
805 Reynvaan Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 480-3056
anna.stone@expresspros.com
|5/19/2017 2:58:00 PM
|School 5 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Erin Farrer
|
205 9th Avenue
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 537-6590
ryerfarrer@yahoo.com
|5/17/2017 4:13:00 PM
|School 5 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jamie Walsh
|
1119 North Broadway Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 500-6605
jamiewalshdesigns@gmail.com
|5/18/2017 9:29:00 PM
|
William Dyer
|
1331 Robert Gray Blvd.
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 533-3664
wldmld@msn.com
|5/19/2017 8:55:00 AM
|School 5 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Sandra F. Bielski
|
PO Box 2127
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-0306
bielski3@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 9:24:00 AM
|Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam
|Grays Harbor
|School 28 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Chris Eide
|
14 Grays Harbor Blvd.
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 591-8021
mr.c.eide@gmail.com
|5/16/2017 10:16:00 AM
|School 28 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Christie Goodenough
|
332 Eklund Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 533-8844
chloeandmom@yahoo.com
|5/18/2017 8:33:00 PM
|
Elizabeth (Lisa) Zaborac
|
454 Us Highway 101
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 209-3509
lisa@northwestpos.com
|5/19/2017 10:20:00 AM
|Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach
|Grays Harbor
|School 64 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Jeff Wilson
|
PO Box 213
Pacific Beach WA 98571
|
(206) 795-4743
jwilson@seabrookwa.com
|5/17/2017 3:09:00 PM
|School 64 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Linda R Poplin
|
PO Box 1430
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 289-4150
tlpoplin@coastaccess.com
|5/16/2017 8:17:00 AM
|School 64 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Rachel D. Carl
|
PO Box 1811
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 580-3881
rach_lc@hotmail.com
|5/17/2017 1:30:00 PM
|School 64 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Scott Sage
|
Pob 731
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 580-4077
cssage@hotmail.com
|5/19/2017 2:32:00 PM
|Sch Dist 65 – McCleary
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 65 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Sarah Kinney
|
PO Box 1435
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 861-8250
sarahbkinney@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 7:52:00 PM
|School 65 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Mark D Duncan
|
27 Olin Ave
McCleary WA 98557
|
(360) 918-1843
dmarkd@live.com
|5/15/2017 7:29:00 PM
|Sch Dist 66 – Montesano
|Grays Harbor
|School 66 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Moraya Wilson
|
810 England Ave
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 310-0101
mwilson@monteschools.org
|5/18/2017 2:17:00 PM
|School 66 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Chris Thomas
|
544 West Broadway
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 249-6879
christhomas@olynet.com
|5/16/2017 2:34:00 PM
|School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Tiffany Schweppe
|
102 Monte Brady Rd
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 580-3613
tiffanyschweppe@me.com
|5/17/2017 5:41:00 PM
|Sch Dist 68 – Elma
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School 68 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Larry Bridenback
|
TRLR 38, 124 ELMA MCCLEARY RD
elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-3056
larryb@techline.com
|5/15/2017 12:10:00 PM
|
chad searls
|
36 Alder Pl
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-1741
chadsearls@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 8:25:00 PM
|School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Rick Gravatt
|
P.O.Box 621
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-2353
rickg5089@hotmail.com
|5/18/2017 10:02:00 AM
|School 68 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Teresa Boling
|
107 Egdewood Ave
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-5705
boling@olynet.com
|5/15/2017 9:38:00 AM
|Sch Dist 97 – Quinault
|Grays Harbor
|School 97 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
David Christiansen
|
42 Liscumm RD
Quinault WA 98575
|
(360) 882-2240
davidengvald@gmail.com
|5/16/2017 9:12:00 AM
|School 97 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Anita Blackburn
|
Po Box 1
AnandaPark WA 98526
|
(360) 288-2823
expeditiona1@yahoo.com
|5/17/2017 10:10:00 AM
|Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis
|Grays Harbor
|School 99 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Mark Collett
|
PO BOX 192
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 581-2414
mkc11165@yahoo.com
|5/18/2017 4:11:00 PM
|
Barbie Smith
|
PO Box 1212
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 310-6731
barbiesmith66@yahoo.com
|5/19/2017 9:48:00 AM
|
Tina Miles
|
PO Box 235
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 580-4370
fayerae360@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 10:37:00 AM
|School 99 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Wayne Cotton
|
808 us highway 101
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 589-6370
wayne.cotton@ovalintl.com
|5/17/2017 3:19:00 PM
|
Lisa Garity
|
POB 706
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 986-6563
jefwith1@comcast.net
|5/19/2017 2:31:00 PM
|School 99 Director District 4 (at large) Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dave Palmer
|
Pob 759
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-5553
dmapalmer@comcast.net
|5/19/2017 11:32:00 AM
|
Cindy Grenier
|
PO Box 811
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(206) 430-0609
cl_grenier@hotmail.com
|5/19/2017 12:23:00 PM
|
Mike Charlton
|
P.O. Box 118
COSMOPOLIS WA 98537
|
(360) 589-1997
mcharlton10@hotmail.com
|5/19/2017 4:00:00 PM
|Sch Dist 104 – Satsop
|Grays Harbor
|School 104 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Shawna Williams
|
PO Box 338
Satsop WA 98583
|
(360) 259-1926
smw772004@yahoo.com
|5/17/2017 8:42:00 PM
|School 104 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Terri Carl
|
PO Box 153
Satsop WA 98583
|
(360) 507-6693
carlfarms@comcast.net
|5/17/2017 2:29:00 PM
|Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah
|Grays Harbor
|School 117 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Denny Van Blaricom Jr.
|
2725 East Hoquiam Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 533-7385
djvanblaricom@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 8:22:00 PM
|School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Travis Warren
|
280 Greenwood Branch Road
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 532-9487
wishkahtravis@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 12:19:00 PM
|Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Scott Jones
|
35 Dempsey Creek Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 819-0667
s.jones.welding@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM
|School 172 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Hillary Bearden
|
PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-7534
hillarybearden@hotmail.com
|5/19/2017 9:49:00 AM
|Sch Dist 300 – N River
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Robert Sholes
|
2597 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 532-8249
hsholes@hughes.net
|5/17/2017 8:04:00 AM
|Director Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Carolyn Lande
|
2577 North River Rd.
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 537-6544
carolynlande@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM
|
Brian Carbaugh
|
2096 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-1238
bcarbaugh2096@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 10:55:00 AM
|Director Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Bethany Mizushima
|
2775 North River Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(206) 856-5651
beth.mizushima@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 12:54:00 PM
|Sch Dist 79 – M Knight
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|School Board Director District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Shawn Donnelly
|
2987 Matlock-Brady Road
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 490-1542
shawnpdonnelly@msn.com
|5/16/2017 10:39:00 AM
|School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Leroy T. Valley
|
212 W Homer Adams Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 426-1509
|5/15/2017 9:05:00 AM
|
Jennifer Phipps
|
PO Box 851
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 432-7839
jennifer.phipps2@yahoo.com
|5/19/2017 10:43:00 AM
|Sch Dist 400 – Oakville
|Grays Harbor, Lewis
|School 400 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jennifer Tushka
|
PO Box 725
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 273-0171
jtushka@oakvilleschools.org
|5/16/2017 9:12:00 AM
|School 400 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
John Shortman Jr
|
PO Box 311
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 388-7824
jshortman@oakvilleschools.org
|5/17/2017 9:32:00 AM
|Sch Dist 61 – Rochester
|Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
|School Board Director, District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Michael Langer
|
12938 Hunter Rd SW
ROCHESTER WA 98579
|
(360) 273-8143
langermk@aol.com
|5/17/2017 9:39:00 PM
|School Board Director, District No. 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Connie Smejkal
|
18220 Joseph Dr SW
Rochester WA 98579
|
(360) 273-9137
smejkals@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 8:06:00 PM
|School Board Director, District No. 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
John Mortenson
|
17704 Pendleton St SW
Rochester WA 98579
|
(360) 239-4464
johnm@capitolcitypress.com
|5/17/2017 6:33:00 AM
|Fire District 1
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Larry Curfman
|
289 Elma Gate Rd E
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 273-6439
lacurfman@aol.com
|5/15/2017 9:26:00 AM
|
Clarence (Buck) Graham
|
P O Box 103
Oakville WA 98568
|
(360) 273-5127
buck.graham@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 12:53:00 PM
|Fire District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Adam Bigby
|
545 Val Vita dr.
Montesano WA 98563
|
(360) 593-2406
arbigby@msn.com
|5/19/2017 10:00:00 AM
|Fire District 4
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 4 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Mike Shepard
|
PO Box 719
Amanda Park WA 98526
|
(360) 288-2968
shepardm@msn.com
|5/18/2017 7:48:00 PM
|Fire District 5
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Liisa Mayberry
|
PO Box 1007
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-3483
lmk_9@yahoo.com
|5/18/2017 12:02:00 PM
|
Eric L Patton
|
48 Stephens Road
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 470-0329
ericpatton1@centurylink.net
|5/18/2017 8:18:00 PM
|
Dave Hauge
|
98 Butler Mill Rd
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 482-3892
sandrail97@hotmail.com
|5/19/2017 11:19:00 AM
|Fire District 7
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 7 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Darrell Haglund
|
PO Box 358
Hoquiam WA 98550
|
(360) 589-8818
darrell.haglund@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 2:33:00 PM
|Fire 7 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Joseph Fernandez
|
PO Box 281
Ocean Shores WA 98569
|
(360) 940-7216
joseph.m.fernandez@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 9:04:00 AM
|
Jim Richards
|
Pob 279
Copalis Beach WA 98535
|
(360) 593-1409
doubleblessing@coastaccess.com
|5/19/2017 10:54:00 AM
|Fire District 8
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 8 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Clinton L Davis
|
PO Box 246
Moclips WA 98562
|
(360) 310-3943
clint@westernlogistics.net
|5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM
|
Stephanie Allestad
|
PO Box 261
Pacific Beach WA 98571
|
(360) 276-0009
ghfd8chocofirelady@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 3:33:00 PM
|Fire District 10
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 10 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Mike Toy
|
3383 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-8770
mtoy@wishkahfire.org
|5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM
|Fire District 11
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 11 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
David McLellan
|
PO Box 293
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 915-4548
olymac1@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 11:52:00 AM
|FIRE MASON 12
|Grays Harbor, Mason
|Fire Commissioner Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Albert (Buck) Wilder
|
114 Cougar Smith Rd
Montesano WA 98563
|
(253) 250-1112
wilderquads86@msn.com
|5/16/2017 4:22:00 PM
|
Nicholas Jones
|
284 W Forest Green Ln
Elma WA 98541
|
(360) 490-3679
nvj6030@gmail.com
|5/18/2017 1:33:00 PM
|Fire District 15
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jeffrey Schreck
|
1688 N River Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-6622
jcschreck25@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 2:48:00 PM
|Fire District 17
|Grays Harbor
|Fire 17 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Calvin Pierce III
|
PO Box 73
Humptulips WA 98552
|
(360) 924-1780
ak47hoqwa@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 1:50:00 PM
|
Bruce I. Brown
|
P O BOX 4
Humptulips WA 98552
|
(360) 987-2359
1234@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 1:36:00 PM
|Park District 1
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Jim White
|
2746 Heather Road
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 267-7715
jwhite321@comcast.net
|5/18/2017 4:07:00 PM
|Parks Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Mike Reichenberger
|
Pob 90
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 267-1424
1234@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 11:01:00 AM
|Parks Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Tanya Lana
|
PO Box 1811
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-0080
tlana@comcast.net
|5/19/2017 7:44:00 AM
|Water District 2
|Grays Harbor
|Water 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Tom Epperson
|
817 Waverly Ct.
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 532-2523
eppepp@seanet.com
|5/15/2017 3:22:00 PM
2017 Candidates Who Have Filed in Pacific County
Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates
|
|Ballot Name
|Mailing Address
|Contact Phone/Email
|Filing Date
|Port Of Chinook
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Gary Kobes
|
PO Box 251
Chinook WA 98614
|
(314) 409-8392
landside@earthlink.net
|5/16/2017 4:31:00 PM
|Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Jerry Cox
|
P.O. Box 75
Chinook WA 98614
|
(503) 317-2238
Coxville2@q.com
|5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM
|Port Of Ilwaco
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Dave Nichols
|
206 stringtown rd.
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(360) 244-0400
juanaloa966@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM
|Port Of Peninsula
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Dennis A Long
|
PO Box 423
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 665-6652
longd6772@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM
|
Mary DeLong
|
PO Box 1441
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 244-2422
beachliz@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:03:00 AM
|Port Of Willapa Harbor
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Nick Jambor
|
33 Holtz Road
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-5752
ekoneoyster@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:38:00 PM
|City of Ilwaco
|Pacific
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Gary Forner
|
PO Box 680
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(360) 244-1992
forkac@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:08:00 PM
|
Sam Lund
|
PO Box 99
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(503) 894-3666
Slund@willapa.net
|5/19/2017 3:40:00 PM
|City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jared Oakes
|
PO Box 67
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(503) 440-0970
jaredjohnoakes@gmail.com
|5/18/2017 2:08:00 PM
|City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Kristen Mathison
|
po box 1441
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(360) 214-1789
kristenmathison@yahoo.com
|5/19/2017 11:41:00 AM
|
Missy Bageant
|
PO Box 704
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(360) 783-2596
beadybeachgirl1@yahoo.com
|5/19/2017 1:27:00 PM
|City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Fred Marshall
|
PO Box 159
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(360) 642-2073
fmarshall@acm.org
|5/15/2017 2:54:00 PM
|City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Matthew Lessnau
|
PO Box 771
Ilwaco WA 98624
|
(360) 244-9672
mattlessnau@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:00:00 AM
|City of Long Beach
|Pacific
|City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Tina McGuire
|
2506 Pacific Ave N
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(360) 642-2676
corral@willapabay.org
|5/15/2017 1:58:00 PM
|City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
John Nechvatal
|
PO Box 364
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(360) 783-2433
pokerguy47@yahoo.com
|5/18/2017 10:55:00 AM
|
Kevin (Isa) Cline
|
1300 washington ave n.
Long beach WA 98631
|
(253) 737-0780
Kevin_cline@charter.net
|5/19/2017 12:49:00 AM
|City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Mark Perez
|
PO Box 941
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(360) 642-4544
amperezlbwa@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 10:16:00 AM
|
Holli Kemmer
|
PO Box 833
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(503) 440-9900
holli.kemmer@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 10:23:00 AM
|City Of Raymond
|Pacific
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Douglas (Tony) Nordin
|
417 10th St
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-3848
dougals@willapabay.org
|5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
|
Nelia E. Woods
|
808 Mckinley Ave
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 589-8671
votewoods@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:57:00 AM
|
Steve Jones
|
2308 Bush Ave
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-5455
Stevenjj@comcast.net
|5/16/2017 6:24:00 PM
|City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Ryan Porter
|
658 Fowler St
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 591-1563
ryandelporter@icloud.com
|5/16/2017 12:39:00 PM
|City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Lareina Garcia
|
1127 Godfrey St
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 934-5777
lareina_vasquez@yahoo.com
|5/16/2017 2:25:00 PM
|
Kaley Hanson
|
203 11th st
Raymond WA 98577
|
(206) 718-5163
kaley@pitchwoodalehouse.com
|5/19/2017 9:50:00 AM
|City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Colby Rogers
|
1000 Harrison St.
Raymond WA 98577
|
(253) 332-1650
colby_rogers@comcast.net
|5/17/2017 11:35:00 AM
|City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
chris halpin
|
64 washington cemetery rd
raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-5230
chalpin@centurytel.net
|5/18/2017 10:07:00 AM
|City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dee Roberts
|
1036 Barnhart St
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-2344
deeandmike98@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:05:00 AM
|City Of South Bend
|Pacific
|Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Julie Rose Struck
|
PO Box 304
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-6372
jstruck85@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:09:00 AM
|City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Daryle Buchanan
|
PO Box 129
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-5159
daryle000@centurytel.net
|5/16/2017 9:22:00 AM
|
Wyatt R. Kuiken
|
PO Box 442
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 208-6904
wkuiken@southbendschools.org
|5/17/2017 12:32:00 PM
|City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Patricia (Pat) Neve
|
PO Box 335
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-8033
rainlady43@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 2:41:00 PM
|
Joshua Martin
|
PO Box 608
south bend WA 98586
|
(970) 978-0200
silentred46@hotmail.com
|5/18/2017 10:42:00 AM
|City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Janice Hall Davis
|
PO Box 527
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-6605
jandavis99@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 4:57:00 PM
|
Aaragon Markwell
|
PO Box 702
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 942-7847
ammarkwell@yahoo.com
|5/18/2017 10:20:00 AM
|City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Dale Little
|
PO Box 23
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 742-6902
delittle2000@yahoo.com
|5/15/2017 11:05:00 AM
|
Thomas L. Giacoma
|
PO Box 600
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-6834
Thomasgiacoma@comcast.net
|5/18/2017 1:18:00 PM
|Ocean Beach School District #101
|Pacific
|Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tiffany Turner
|
PO Box 36
Seaview WA 98644
|
(503) 298-7915
tiffany@adrifthotel.com
|5/15/2017 9:51:00 AM
|Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Michelle Binion
|
PO Box 1013
Long Beach WA 98631
|
(503) 871-3933
michellembinion@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 7:26:00 PM
|Raymond School District #116
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Jim Olsen
|
735 Smith Creek Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-9275
bigjimmyo@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 7:11:00 PM
|
Jim Totten
|
5 White Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-5847
jrandcjt@comcast.net
|5/18/2017 10:03:00 AM
|Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Angelia Enlow
|
Po Box 807
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 589-2330
aenlow@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:46:00 PM
|Director Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Pebbles Williams
|
1239 Crescent St.
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-3636
jwilliams@willapabay.org
|5/18/2017 2:35:00 PM
|South Bend School District #118
|Pacific
|Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Charles (Chuck) Spoor
|
1180 Prospect Avenue
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 875-6041
chspoor@southbendschools.org
|5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
|Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Andrew B. Seaman
|
PO Box 877
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-6046
anseaman@southbendschools.org
|5/15/2017 11:47:00 AM
|Naselle Grays River School District #155
|Pacific, Wahkiakum
|Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Amy Hunt
|
4103 SR-4 W
ROSBURG WA 98643
|
(360) 465-2433
amyhunt92@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:02:00 PM
|Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Amy Chadwick
|
P.O. BOX 553
Naselle WA 98638
|
(360) 751-8100
azurebeautysalon@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 3:42:00 PM
|
Tim Haataia
|
140 knappton rd
Naselle WA 98638
|
(360) 770-2224
haatfishin@gmail.com
|5/16/2017 4:26:00 PM
|Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Lonnie Eaton
|
63 Bighill Rd.
Naselle WA 98638
|
(360) 484-7710
lreaton0503@gmail.com
|5/16/2017 4:53:00 PM
|Willapa Valley School District #160
|Pacific
|Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tom Walker
|
10 Friese Road
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-7044
tbwalker0510@gmail.com
|5/16/2017 8:23:00 PM
|Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Josh Christen
|
3245 SIENKO RD
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 591-5851
Puddins210@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 3:30:00 PM
|Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Tom Gray
|
5301 School St
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 213-5386
tomggray@comcast.net
|5/17/2017 8:05:00 AM
|School District #172
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Scott Jones
|
35 Dempsey Creek Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
|
(360) 819-0667
s.jones.welding@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM
|School 172 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Hillary Bearden
|
PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-7534
hillarybearden@hotmail.com
|5/19/2017 9:49:00 AM
|North River School District #200
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Robert Sholes
|
2597 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 532-8249
hsholes@hughes.net
|5/17/2017 8:04:00 AM
|Director Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Carolyn Lande
|
2577 North River Rd.
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 537-6544
carolynlande@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM
|
Brian Carbaugh
|
2096 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-1238
bcarbaugh2096@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 10:55:00 AM
|Director Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Bethany Mizushima
|
2775 North River Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(206) 856-5651
beth.mizushima@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 12:54:00 PM
|School District #301
|Lewis, Pacific
|Director Dist 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Colin (Wolverine) Newell
|
222 Kobe Rd
chehalis WA 98532
|
(360) 291-3355
cnewell@centurytel.net
|5/19/2017 9:58:00 AM
|Director Dist 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
|
Trevor Kaech
|
PO Box 213
Pe Ell WA 98572
|
(360) 353-8582
kaecht@gmail.com
|5/18/2017 10:26:00 AM
|
Ed Petersen
|
4102 State Route 6
Chehalis WA 98532
|
(360) 520-6403
ed@flyingsquidmedia.com
|5/19/2017 3:55:00 PM
|Peninsula Fire District #1
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Thomas L. Downer
|
26006 Highway 103
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 244-5126
tdowner@jackscountrystore.com
|5/16/2017 9:30:00 AM
|Willapa Valley Fire District #3
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Bob Jones
|
260 Joe Rockey Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-5796
jonesandjones1@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 9:59:00 AM
|Naselle Fire District #4
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Bryan Penttila
|
50 South Valley Rd
Naselle WA 98638
|
(360) 484-3495
bryan.penttila@gmail.com
|5/18/2017 8:18:00 PM
|North Cove Fire District #5
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Donald Hatton
|
2422 Evergreen Park Rd
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 267-5432
dgh2422@comcast.net
|5/19/2017 9:49:00 AM
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Frank Porembski
|
PO Box 230
Tokeland WA 98590
|
(360) 267-6304
kpafrank@comcast.net
|5/15/2017 11:39:00 AM
|Bay Center Fire District #6
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
VICTORIA KILLINGBECK
|
15 Ranta Road
Bay Center WA 98527
|
(360) 875-6980
kbeckswoman@yahoo.com
|5/18/2017 4:50:00 PM
|Nemah Fire District #7
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Kelli Erickson
|
91 Nemah Vly Rd
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-6771
nemahelk2003@yahoo.com
|5/18/2017 3:28:00 PM
|Fire District #15
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Fire 15 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jeffrey Schreck
|
1688 N River Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
|
(360) 533-6622
jcschreck25@gmail.com
|5/19/2017 2:48:00 PM
|Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
|
Kathy Spoor
|
PO Box 829
South Bend WA 98586
|
(360) 875-5017
spoors@centurytel.net
|5/15/2017 5:45:00 PM
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
|
Jeff Nevitt
|
500 Willapa PL
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 875-1645
jeff.nevitt@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:50:00 PM
|
Jason D. McVey
|
1031 Washington Ave
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 934-9793
mcveyjasond@hotmail.com
|5/17/2017 9:18:00 PM
|Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Tim Russ
|
1975 State Route 6
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 934-6464
truss@willapabay.org
|5/15/2017 10:41:00 AM
|Ocean Beach Hospital District 3
|Pacific
|Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Nancy Gorshe
|
PO Box 387
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 665-2368
nancygorshe@reachone.com
|5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
|Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Sandra Stonebreaker
|
PO Box 111
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 665-4816
sanded@willapabay.org
|5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
|Park District
|Grays Harbor, Pacific
|Parks Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Jim White
|
2746 Heather Road
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 267-7715
jwhite321@comcast.net
|5/18/2017 4:07:00 PM
|Parks Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Mike Reichenberger
|
Pob 90
Grayland WA 98547
|
(360) 267-1424
1234@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 11:01:00 AM
|Parks Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
|
Tanya Lana
|
PO Box 1811
Westport WA 98595
|
(360) 268-0080
tlana@comcast.net
|5/19/2017 7:44:00 AM
|Chinook Water District
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
|
Jacob Moore
|
PO Box 149
Chinook WA 98614
|
(360) 244-0881
jacob.moore06@gmail.com
|5/15/2017 12:49:00 PM
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Kenny Osborne
|
PO Box 105
Chinook WA 98614
|
(360) 777-8757
osbornel@willapabay.org
|5/19/2017 3:55:00 PM
|North Beach Water District
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Gwen Brake
|
1605 229th Place
Ocean Park WA 98640
|
(360) 665-2784
webcom@centurytel.net
|5/18/2017 11:19:00 AM
|Willapa Water District
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Jerry Jones
|
260 Lilly Wheaton Rd
Raymond WA 98577
|
(360) 942-3285
mommamary@hotmail.com
|5/15/2017 10:45:00 AM
|Seaview Sewer District
|Pacific
|Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
|
Bruce Peterson
|
PO Box 683
Seaview WA 98644
|
(503) 338-9511
satmkt.bruce@gmail.com
|5/17/2017 6:10:00 AM
