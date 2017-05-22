Multiple offices set for August Primary; many others unfiled for
May 22, 2017 @ 6:59 AM

A special filing period is needed in Grays Harbor and Pacific County as dozens of local offices saw no candidates step forward.

Over 25 offices in Grays Harbor will be included in this special filing period, 8 in Pacific County.

Following the end of Filing Week, 152 residents in Grays Harbor filed for local office.

Grays Harbor County Treasurer Ken Albert and Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Jack Thompson will retain their seats with no competitors.

In Aberdeen, 2 offices are scheduled to be on the August Primary, as 3 people stepped forward for Ward 1 and Ward 4.

In Ward 1, Robert J Rodgers filed for office, while in Ward 5, Robert Jerrick Rodgers filed, both with the same email address. KXRO will be speaking to the Father and Son filers on Tuesday morning.
Former Grays Harbor County Commissioner and former Aberdeen City Councilman Frank Gordon will return to his seat with the city as the only person who filed last week in Ward 6.

In Hoquiam, former City Councilman Paul McMillian has earned a seat back on the council in Ward 1, although in a different seat than he held when he lost the 2015 election to Dave Wilson.

3 people have filed for Mayor of McCleary, with Current Mayor Brent Schiller, former Mayor Gary Dent, and newcomer Jared Berken all appearing on the August ballot.

Ocean Shores will see the most contention in August, with all 4 seats seeing 3 or more candidates. Jackie Farra and Carlos Roldan both filed, withdrew, and refiled for a different seat during the week.

The Grays Harbor Auditor’s Office will announce the timing of the special filing period for the remaining seats.

 

2017 Candidates Who Have Filed in Grays Harbor

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

96 Offices with Candidates Filed
152 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Grays Harbor – ALL Grays Harbor
Treasurer Partisan Office 1-year unexpired term
Ken Albert
(Prefers Democratic Party)
608 W Broadway Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 280-1268
kealbert@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 8:12:00 AM
Port District Grays Harbor
Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
jack thompson
Pob 1500
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-4521
jrthompson2@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM
Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor
Hospital 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Carolyn Wescott
162 e satsop rd
elma WA 98541
(360) 470-3006
carolynwescott@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM
Georgette Beerbower Hiles
240 Mox Chehalis Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-3751
gjhiles@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
Otis Leathers
P O BOX 1369
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 470-4938
otis.leathers@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 4:48:00 AM
Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Maryann Welch
1502 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 532-5846
vestawelch@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 1:11:00 PM
Dale Hensley
516 School Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-2445
dehensley@comcast.net
 5/17/2017 2:52:00 PM
Hospital 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Robert Torgerson
PO BOX 2168
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-2068
roberttorgerson@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 10:10:00 AM
john lester farra
box 817
ocean shores WV 98569
(360) 289-0918
farra@coastaccess.com
 5/15/2017 2:27:00 PM
Hospital 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Pete Scroggs
1120 N BROADWAY ST
ABERDEEN WA 98520
(360) 532-0194
petes@kaufmanscroggs.com
 5/15/2017 12:20:00 PM
Melanie Leiann Sturgeon
PO Box 351
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 310-3038
pcfcocngrl@aol.com
 5/16/2017 10:45:00 PM
Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tawni Andrews
1014 Fordney Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-9605
tawniandrews@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 4:30:00 PM
Robert J Rodgers
709 S Exchange St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(509) 294-6081
RJRodgers.for.Aberdeen@gmail.com
 5/16/2017 9:15:00 PM
Dick Murchy
513 Leisure Circle
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 538-7223
murchyrichard@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 12:02:00 PM
Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
John J. Maki
720 Summit Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 538-3328
johnschoolbus5@gmail.com
 5/16/2017 12:16:00 PM
Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tim Alstrom
1503 N Arnold
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 533-4489
talstrom@msn.com
 5/15/2017 9:23:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Janae M. Chhith
512 W 6th st
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 591-4905
Janae.chhith@outlook.com
 5/15/2017 9:07:00 AM
Karen Rowe
1712 Isabel Way
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 581-9363
ghwinesellars@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 8:02:00 AM
Brian Little
316 W Fifth St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 591-8345
brianroylittle@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 9:28:00 AM
Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 10 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Alan Richrod
707 W Fourth St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 589-7473
arichrod@aberdeenwa.gov
 5/16/2017 9:50:00 AM
Robert Jerrick Rodgers
812 W. 1st St. APT 1
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 590-1749
rjrodgers.for.aberdeen@gmail.com
 5/18/2017 6:47:00 PM
Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 11 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
frank gordon
2504 simpson ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-8939
hughe@techline.com
 5/18/2017 1:45:00 PM
City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Paul Chrt
P.O. Box 384
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-3052
dapiggy@comcast.net
 5/18/2017 7:09:00 PM
Debra Moran
Pob 494
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 532-6754
dim53@earthlink.net
 5/19/2017 9:30:00 AM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dale Andrews
PO Box 151
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-4478
dizzydobie@comcast.net
 5/18/2017 10:41:00 AM
Richard(Dick) Kellar
PO Box 447
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-4719
lugnutz@q.com
 5/18/2017 11:08:00 AM
City of Elma Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Pat Miller
P O Box 832
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-1577
pat-kathymiller@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 5:24:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
elroy papke
418n 16st
elma WA 98541
(360) 482-3232
chiefpapke@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM
David Blackett
PO Box 3034
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-6002
blackett@juno.com
 5/17/2017 7:57:00 AM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tom Boling
107 Edgewood Ave
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-5705
boling@olynet.com
 5/15/2017 5:26:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Paul McMillan
2401 queets Ave.
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 532-2774
pcmcmillan73@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:19:00 AM
Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jim George
408 J St
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 798-9202
jim@jimggeorge.com
 5/16/2017 4:03:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor
Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Bill Nelson
920 1st street
hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 589-4940
wnelson7197@msn.com
 5/15/2017 12:43:00 PM
Richard Sinclair
217 West Emerson Ave.
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 533-9998
richsinc@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 2:14:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Greg Grun
640 Orchard Dr.
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 533-2784
crown2544@outlook.com
 5/16/2017 2:58:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 10 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Denise Anderson
1420 Marion St
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 537-4765
dnp@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 2:53:00 PM
Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 12 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Angela Forkum
2626 Pacific Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 580-9038
ar35bishop@me.com
 5/16/2017 8:35:00 AM
City of McCleary Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Brent Schiller
PO BOX 1158
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 280-1103
schillerba@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 7:25:00 AM
Donald Gary Dent
611 EVERGREEN PLACE
MCCLEARY WA 98557
(360) 495-3130
grahamfamof4@hotmail.com
 5/19/2017 11:09:00 AM
Jared Berken
P.O. Box 81
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 581-3063
jared.berken@hotmail.com
 5/19/2017 3:35:00 PM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Brycen Huff
117 N 9th St
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 470-3484
brycenhuff22@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:38:00 AM
Gary Atkins
PO Box 497
Mccleary WA 98557
(360) 470-4049
Garyatkins1969@gmail.com
 5/18/2017 8:46:00 AM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Eric J. Hart
522 N Summit Rd
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 402-3013
ejhart@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 3:45:00 PM
Jaron Heller
PO Box 44
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 791-7885
jaron.heller@stmartin.edu
 5/16/2017 8:02:00 PM
Odd DeBakker
po box 423
mccleary WA 98557
(360) 888-9259
zakdebo@aol.com
 5/19/2017 2:15:00 PM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ben Blankenship
722 Evergreen Place
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 593-0389
blbmlb12@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 9:17:00 AM
John Dunning
233 W Hemlock St.
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 495-3249
johndunning1948@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 12:09:00 PM
Odd DeBakker
Candidate withdrew on 5/19/2017
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Joy Iversen
571 N Summit Rd
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 470-0117
joyiversen@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:10:00 AM
City of Montesano Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Clint Bryson
210 W McBryde Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 589-1658
clintbryson@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:11:00 AM
Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ian Cope
619 N. Church St
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 500-1278
ic2107@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM
Barry Iverson
705 W. Simpson Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 500-1040
barryiverson007@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 3:01:00 PM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert Hatley
522 E Pioneer Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 580-0036
hatleysx5@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:18:00 AM
Kim Cristobal
1115 N Nevills Ln
Montesano WA 98563
(925) 833-9815
kcristobal3@gmail.com
 5/16/2017 3:26:00 PM
Position 6 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ray Meyers
502 E Ferndale Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(509) 528-5383
raymeyers13@icloud.com
 5/15/2017 12:37:00 PM
Tyler Trimble
412 West Broadway
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 490-2640
trimble4montesano@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM
City of Oakville Grays Harbor
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Keith Francis
PO Box 407
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 292-8993
marines71@msn.com
 5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
John Ruymann
PO Box 345
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 858-1316
johnruymann@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 3:45:00 PM
City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Susan Conniry
680 Duck Lake Dr SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(619) 977-7132
susanforcouncil2017@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 8:59:00 AM
John Lynn
PO Box 2268
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-9338
slynn1687@aol.com
 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
Michael Darling
640 Island Cir SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(206) 423-3081
darling.mj@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 1:10:00 PM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Lisa Griebel
PO Box 1383
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(425) 306-2859
lisagriebel71@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:09:00 AM
Carlos Roldan
Candidate withdrew on 5/19/2017
John Schroeder
1274 Fleetwood Ave. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 612-2700
schroederjohn1274@yahoo.com
 5/18/2017 2:33:00 PM
Shannon Rubin
PO Box 2490
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(702) 420-3257
shannonforshores@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 8:41:00 AM
Jackie Farra
P.O. 72
Copalis Beach WA 98535
(360) 580-8813
jackiefarra@coastaccess.com
 5/19/2017 1:46:00 PM
Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Will Oaks
300 Cockle St. SW
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(425) 802-7882
willoaks42@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
Jackie Farra
Candidate withdrew on 5/19/2017
Steve Ensley
114 Sunrise Ave SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 589-2180
stevenensley917@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:56:00 PM
Randy D. Scott
808 Albion Ave SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 581-7398
olyaccess@live.com
 5/15/2017 1:55:00 PM
Position 7 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Gordon H. Broadbent
785 Duck Lake DR SE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-2565
gorbroad@coastaccess.com
 5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM
Carlos Roldan
Candidate withdrew on 5/18/2017
robert crumpacker
PO BOX 144
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 591-1541
rcrummy@aol.com
 5/15/2017 10:19:00 AM
Carlos Roldan
417 Lakeview Loop NE
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-0472
ceb417@centurylink.net
 5/19/2017 3:19:00 PM
City of Westport Grays Harbor
Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Melissa Huerta
PO Box 82
Westport WA 98595
(206) 437-3174
huertamelissa04@gmail.com
 5/16/2017 8:35:00 AM
Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Louis Summers
Pob 1184
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-0769
l.summers19@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 10:31:00 AM
Michael Bruce
PO BOX 1644
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-6381
ptchehalis@comcast.net
 5/19/2017 11:37:00 AM
Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tom Aronson
PO Box 1542
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-7189
tomaronson@comcast.net
 5/16/2017 9:10:00 PM
Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor
School 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Devin Backholm
1900 Rainier St
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-8907
dbackholm@GARinvest.com
 5/16/2017 9:25:00 AM
Jennifer Durney
1724 Graves Ave
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 580-6054
jenn@durney.com
 5/19/2017 9:17:00 AM
Anna Stone
805 Reynvaan Dr
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 480-3056
anna.stone@expresspros.com
 5/19/2017 2:58:00 PM
School 5 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Erin Farrer
205 9th Avenue
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 537-6590
ryerfarrer@yahoo.com
 5/17/2017 4:13:00 PM
School 5 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jamie Walsh
1119 North Broadway Street
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 500-6605
jamiewalshdesigns@gmail.com
 5/18/2017 9:29:00 PM
William Dyer
1331 Robert Gray Blvd.
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 533-3664
wldmld@msn.com
 5/19/2017 8:55:00 AM
School 5 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Sandra F. Bielski
PO Box 2127
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-0306
bielski3@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 9:24:00 AM
Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor
School 28 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Chris Eide
14 Grays Harbor Blvd.
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 591-8021
mr.c.eide@gmail.com
 5/16/2017 10:16:00 AM
School 28 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Christie Goodenough
332 Eklund Ave
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 533-8844
chloeandmom@yahoo.com
 5/18/2017 8:33:00 PM
Elizabeth (Lisa) Zaborac
454 Us Highway 101
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 209-3509
lisa@northwestpos.com
 5/19/2017 10:20:00 AM
Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor
School 64 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jeff Wilson
PO Box 213
Pacific Beach WA 98571
(206) 795-4743
jwilson@seabrookwa.com
 5/17/2017 3:09:00 PM
School 64 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Linda R Poplin
PO Box 1430
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 289-4150
tlpoplin@coastaccess.com
 5/16/2017 8:17:00 AM
School 64 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rachel D. Carl
PO Box 1811
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 580-3881
rach_lc@hotmail.com
 5/17/2017 1:30:00 PM
School 64 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Scott Sage
Pob 731
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 580-4077
cssage@hotmail.com
 5/19/2017 2:32:00 PM
Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Grays Harbor, Mason
School 65 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Sarah Kinney
PO Box 1435
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 861-8250
sarahbkinney@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 7:52:00 PM
School 65 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Mark D Duncan
27 Olin Ave
McCleary WA 98557
(360) 918-1843
dmarkd@live.com
 5/15/2017 7:29:00 PM
Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor
School 66 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Moraya Wilson
810 England Ave
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 310-0101
mwilson@monteschools.org
 5/18/2017 2:17:00 PM
School 66 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Chris Thomas
544 West Broadway
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 249-6879
christhomas@olynet.com
 5/16/2017 2:34:00 PM
School 66 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Tiffany Schweppe
102 Monte Brady Rd
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 580-3613
tiffanyschweppe@me.com
 5/17/2017 5:41:00 PM
Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason
School 68 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Larry Bridenback
TRLR 38, 124 ELMA MCCLEARY RD
elma WA 98541
(360) 470-3056
larryb@techline.com
 5/15/2017 12:10:00 PM
chad searls
36 Alder Pl
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-1741
chadsearls@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 8:25:00 PM
School 68 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Rick Gravatt
P.O.Box 621
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-2353
rickg5089@hotmail.com
 5/18/2017 10:02:00 AM
School 68 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Teresa Boling
107 Egdewood Ave
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-5705
boling@olynet.com
 5/15/2017 9:38:00 AM
Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor
School 97 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
David Christiansen
42 Liscumm RD
Quinault WA 98575
(360) 882-2240
davidengvald@gmail.com
 5/16/2017 9:12:00 AM
School 97 Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Anita Blackburn
Po Box 1
AnandaPark WA 98526
(360) 288-2823
expeditiona1@yahoo.com
 5/17/2017 10:10:00 AM
Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
School 99 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Mark Collett
PO BOX 192
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 581-2414
mkc11165@yahoo.com
 5/18/2017 4:11:00 PM
Barbie Smith
PO Box 1212
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 310-6731
barbiesmith66@yahoo.com
 5/19/2017 9:48:00 AM
Tina Miles
PO Box 235
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 580-4370
fayerae360@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 10:37:00 AM
School 99 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Wayne Cotton
808 us highway 101
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 589-6370
wayne.cotton@ovalintl.com
 5/17/2017 3:19:00 PM
Lisa Garity
POB 706
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 986-6563
jefwith1@comcast.net
 5/19/2017 2:31:00 PM
School 99 Director District 4 (at large) Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dave Palmer
Pob 759
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-5553
dmapalmer@comcast.net
 5/19/2017 11:32:00 AM
Cindy Grenier
PO Box 811
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(206) 430-0609
cl_grenier@hotmail.com
 5/19/2017 12:23:00 PM
Mike Charlton
P.O. Box 118
COSMOPOLIS WA 98537
(360) 589-1997
mcharlton10@hotmail.com
 5/19/2017 4:00:00 PM
Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor
School 104 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Shawna Williams
PO Box 338
Satsop WA 98583
(360) 259-1926
smw772004@yahoo.com
 5/17/2017 8:42:00 PM
School 104 Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Terri Carl
PO Box 153
Satsop WA 98583
(360) 507-6693
carlfarms@comcast.net
 5/17/2017 2:29:00 PM
Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor
School 117 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Denny Van Blaricom Jr.
2725 East Hoquiam Rd
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 533-7385
djvanblaricom@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 8:22:00 PM
School 117 Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Travis Warren
280 Greenwood Branch Road
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 532-9487
wishkahtravis@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 12:19:00 PM
Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific
School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Scott Jones
35 Dempsey Creek Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 819-0667
s.jones.welding@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM
School 172 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Hillary Bearden
PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-7534
hillarybearden@hotmail.com
 5/19/2017 9:49:00 AM
Sch Dist 300 – N River Grays Harbor, Pacific
Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert Sholes
2597 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 532-8249
hsholes@hughes.net
 5/17/2017 8:04:00 AM
Director Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Carolyn Lande
2577 North River Rd.
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 537-6544
carolynlande@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM
Brian Carbaugh
2096 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-1238
bcarbaugh2096@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 10:55:00 AM
Director Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Bethany Mizushima
2775 North River Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(206) 856-5651
beth.mizushima@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 12:54:00 PM
Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason
School Board Director District No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Shawn Donnelly
2987 Matlock-Brady Road
Elma WA 98541
(360) 490-1542
shawnpdonnelly@msn.com
 5/16/2017 10:39:00 AM
School Board Director Position No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Leroy T. Valley
212 W Homer Adams Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 426-1509
 5/15/2017 9:05:00 AM
Jennifer Phipps
PO Box 851
Elma WA 98541
(360) 432-7839
jennifer.phipps2@yahoo.com
 5/19/2017 10:43:00 AM
Sch Dist 400 – Oakville Grays Harbor, Lewis
School 400 Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jennifer Tushka
PO Box 725
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 273-0171
jtushka@oakvilleschools.org
 5/16/2017 9:12:00 AM
School 400 Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
John Shortman Jr
PO Box 311
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 388-7824
jshortman@oakvilleschools.org
 5/17/2017 9:32:00 AM
Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
School Board Director, District No. 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Michael Langer
12938 Hunter Rd SW
ROCHESTER WA 98579
(360) 273-8143
langermk@aol.com
 5/17/2017 9:39:00 PM
School Board Director, District No. 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Connie Smejkal
18220 Joseph Dr SW
Rochester WA 98579
(360) 273-9137
smejkals@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 8:06:00 PM
School Board Director, District No. 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
John Mortenson
17704 Pendleton St SW
Rochester WA 98579
(360) 239-4464
johnm@capitolcitypress.com
 5/17/2017 6:33:00 AM
Fire District 1 Grays Harbor
Fire 1 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Larry Curfman
289 Elma Gate Rd E
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 273-6439
lacurfman@aol.com
 5/15/2017 9:26:00 AM
Clarence (Buck) Graham
P O Box 103
Oakville WA 98568
(360) 273-5127
buck.graham@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 12:53:00 PM
Fire District 2 Grays Harbor
Fire 2 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Adam Bigby
545 Val Vita dr.
Montesano WA 98563
(360) 593-2406
arbigby@msn.com
 5/19/2017 10:00:00 AM
Fire District 4 Grays Harbor
Fire 4 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Mike Shepard
PO Box 719
Amanda Park WA 98526
(360) 288-2968
shepardm@msn.com
 5/18/2017 7:48:00 PM
Fire District 5 Grays Harbor
Fire 5 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Liisa Mayberry
PO Box 1007
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-3483
lmk_9@yahoo.com
 5/18/2017 12:02:00 PM
Eric L Patton
48 Stephens Road
Elma WA 98541
(360) 470-0329
ericpatton1@centurylink.net
 5/18/2017 8:18:00 PM
Dave Hauge
98 Butler Mill Rd
Elma WA 98541
(360) 482-3892
sandrail97@hotmail.com
 5/19/2017 11:19:00 AM
Fire District 7 Grays Harbor
Fire 7 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Darrell Haglund
PO Box 358
Hoquiam WA 98550
(360) 589-8818
darrell.haglund@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 2:33:00 PM
Fire 7 Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Joseph Fernandez
PO Box 281
Ocean Shores WA 98569
(360) 940-7216
joseph.m.fernandez@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 9:04:00 AM
Jim Richards
Pob 279
Copalis Beach WA 98535
(360) 593-1409
doubleblessing@coastaccess.com
 5/19/2017 10:54:00 AM
Fire District 8 Grays Harbor
Fire 8 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Clinton L Davis
PO Box 246
Moclips WA 98562
(360) 310-3943
clint@westernlogistics.net
 5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM
Stephanie Allestad
PO Box 261
Pacific Beach WA 98571
(360) 276-0009
ghfd8chocofirelady@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 3:33:00 PM
Fire District 10 Grays Harbor
Fire 10 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Mike Toy
3383 Wishkah Rd
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-8770
mtoy@wishkahfire.org
 5/15/2017 1:56:00 PM
Fire District 11 Grays Harbor
Fire 11 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
David McLellan
PO Box 293
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 915-4548
olymac1@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 11:52:00 AM
FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason
Fire Commissioner Position No. 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Albert (Buck) Wilder
114 Cougar Smith Rd
Montesano WA 98563
(253) 250-1112
wilderquads86@msn.com
 5/16/2017 4:22:00 PM
Nicholas Jones
284 W Forest Green Ln
Elma WA 98541
(360) 490-3679
nvj6030@gmail.com
 5/18/2017 1:33:00 PM
Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jeffrey Schreck
1688 N River Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-6622
jcschreck25@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 2:48:00 PM
Fire District 17 Grays Harbor
Fire 17 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Calvin Pierce III
PO Box 73
Humptulips WA 98552
(360) 924-1780
ak47hoqwa@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 1:50:00 PM
Bruce I. Brown
P O BOX 4
Humptulips WA 98552
(360) 987-2359
1234@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 1:36:00 PM
Park District 1 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Parks Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Jim White
2746 Heather Road
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 267-7715
jwhite321@comcast.net
 5/18/2017 4:07:00 PM
Parks Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Mike Reichenberger
Pob 90
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 267-1424
1234@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 11:01:00 AM
Parks Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Tanya Lana
PO Box 1811
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-0080
tlana@comcast.net
 5/19/2017 7:44:00 AM
Water District 2 Grays Harbor
Water 2 Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Tom Epperson
817 Waverly Ct.
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 532-2523
eppepp@seanet.com
 5/15/2017 3:22:00 PM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

 

 

2017 Candidates Who Have Filed in Pacific County

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

65 Offices with Candidates Filed
82 Candidates Filed
Ballot Name Mailing Address Contact Phone/Email Filing Date
Port Of Chinook Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Gary Kobes
PO Box 251
Chinook WA 98614
(314) 409-8392
landside@earthlink.net
 5/16/2017 4:31:00 PM
Commissioner District 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Jerry Cox
P.O. Box 75
Chinook WA 98614
(503) 317-2238
Coxville2@q.com
 5/15/2017 9:12:00 AM
Port Of Ilwaco Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Dave Nichols
206 stringtown rd.
Ilwaco WA 98624
(360) 244-0400
juanaloa966@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:49:00 PM
Port Of Peninsula Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Dennis A Long
PO Box 423
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 665-6652
longd6772@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 9:33:00 AM
Mary DeLong
PO Box 1441
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 244-2422
beachliz@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:03:00 AM
Port Of Willapa Harbor Pacific
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Nick Jambor
33 Holtz Road
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-5752
ekoneoyster@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:38:00 PM
City of Ilwaco Pacific
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Gary Forner
PO Box 680
Ilwaco WA 98624
(360) 244-1992
forkac@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:08:00 PM
Sam Lund
PO Box 99
Ilwaco WA 98624
(503) 894-3666
Slund@willapa.net
 5/19/2017 3:40:00 PM
City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jared Oakes
PO Box 67
Ilwaco WA 98624
(503) 440-0970
jaredjohnoakes@gmail.com
 5/18/2017 2:08:00 PM
City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Kristen Mathison
po box 1441
Long Beach WA 98631
(360) 214-1789
kristenmathison@yahoo.com
 5/19/2017 11:41:00 AM
Missy Bageant
PO Box 704
Long Beach WA 98631
(360) 783-2596
beadybeachgirl1@yahoo.com
 5/19/2017 1:27:00 PM
City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Fred Marshall
PO Box 159
Ilwaco WA 98624
(360) 642-2073
fmarshall@acm.org
 5/15/2017 2:54:00 PM
City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Matthew Lessnau
PO Box 771
Ilwaco WA 98624
(360) 244-9672
mattlessnau@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:00:00 AM
City of Long Beach Pacific
City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Tina McGuire
2506 Pacific Ave N
Long Beach WA 98631
(360) 642-2676
corral@willapabay.org
 5/15/2017 1:58:00 PM
City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
John Nechvatal
PO Box 364
Long Beach WA 98631
(360) 783-2433
pokerguy47@yahoo.com
 5/18/2017 10:55:00 AM
Kevin (Isa) Cline
1300 washington ave n.
Long beach WA 98631
(253) 737-0780
Kevin_cline@charter.net
 5/19/2017 12:49:00 AM
City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Mark Perez
PO Box 941
Long Beach WA 98631
(360) 642-4544
amperezlbwa@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 10:16:00 AM
Holli Kemmer
PO Box 833
Long Beach WA 98631
(503) 440-9900
holli.kemmer@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 10:23:00 AM
City Of Raymond Pacific
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Douglas (Tony) Nordin
417 10th St
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-3848
dougals@willapabay.org
 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
Nelia E. Woods
808 Mckinley Ave
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 589-8671
votewoods@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:57:00 AM
Steve Jones
2308 Bush Ave
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-5455
Stevenjj@comcast.net
 5/16/2017 6:24:00 PM
City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Ryan Porter
658 Fowler St
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 591-1563
ryandelporter@icloud.com
 5/16/2017 12:39:00 PM
City Council Member 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Lareina Garcia
1127 Godfrey St
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 934-5777
lareina_vasquez@yahoo.com
 5/16/2017 2:25:00 PM
Kaley Hanson
203 11th st
Raymond WA 98577
(206) 718-5163
kaley@pitchwoodalehouse.com
 5/19/2017 9:50:00 AM
City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Colby Rogers
1000 Harrison St.
Raymond WA 98577
(253) 332-1650
colby_rogers@comcast.net
 5/17/2017 11:35:00 AM
City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
chris halpin
64 washington cemetery rd
raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-5230
chalpin@centurytel.net
 5/18/2017 10:07:00 AM
City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dee Roberts
1036 Barnhart St
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-2344
deeandmike98@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:05:00 AM
City Of South Bend Pacific
Mayor Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Julie Rose Struck
PO Box 304
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-6372
jstruck85@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:09:00 AM
City Council Member 1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Daryle Buchanan
PO Box 129
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-5159
daryle000@centurytel.net
 5/16/2017 9:22:00 AM
Wyatt R. Kuiken
PO Box 442
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 208-6904
wkuiken@southbendschools.org
 5/17/2017 12:32:00 PM
City Council Member 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Patricia (Pat) Neve
PO Box 335
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-8033
rainlady43@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 2:41:00 PM
Joshua Martin
PO Box 608
south bend WA 98586
(970) 978-0200
silentred46@hotmail.com
 5/18/2017 10:42:00 AM
City Council Member 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Janice Hall Davis
PO Box 527
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-6605
jandavis99@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 4:57:00 PM
Aaragon Markwell
PO Box 702
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 942-7847
ammarkwell@yahoo.com
 5/18/2017 10:20:00 AM
City Council Member 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Dale Little
PO Box 23
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 742-6902
delittle2000@yahoo.com
 5/15/2017 11:05:00 AM
Thomas L. Giacoma
PO Box 600
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-6834
Thomasgiacoma@comcast.net
 5/18/2017 1:18:00 PM
Ocean Beach School District #101 Pacific
Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tiffany Turner
PO Box 36
Seaview WA 98644
(503) 298-7915
tiffany@adrifthotel.com
 5/15/2017 9:51:00 AM
Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Michelle Binion
PO Box 1013
Long Beach WA 98631
(503) 871-3933
michellembinion@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 7:26:00 PM
Raymond School District #116 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Jim Olsen
735 Smith Creek Rd
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-9275
bigjimmyo@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 7:11:00 PM
Jim Totten
5 White Rd
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-5847
jrandcjt@comcast.net
 5/18/2017 10:03:00 AM
Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Angelia Enlow
Po Box 807
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 589-2330
aenlow@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:46:00 PM
Director Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Pebbles Williams
1239 Crescent St.
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-3636
jwilliams@willapabay.org
 5/18/2017 2:35:00 PM
South Bend School District #118 Pacific
Director District 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Charles (Chuck) Spoor
1180 Prospect Avenue
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 875-6041
chspoor@southbendschools.org
 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Andrew B. Seaman
PO Box 877
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-6046
anseaman@southbendschools.org
 5/15/2017 11:47:00 AM
Naselle Grays River School District #155 Pacific, Wahkiakum
Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Amy Hunt
4103 SR-4 W
ROSBURG WA 98643
(360) 465-2433
amyhunt92@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:02:00 PM
Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Amy Chadwick
P.O. BOX 553
Naselle WA 98638
(360) 751-8100
azurebeautysalon@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 3:42:00 PM
Tim Haataia
140 knappton rd
Naselle WA 98638
(360) 770-2224
haatfishin@gmail.com
 5/16/2017 4:26:00 PM
Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Lonnie Eaton
63 Bighill Rd.
Naselle WA 98638
(360) 484-7710
lreaton0503@gmail.com
 5/16/2017 4:53:00 PM
Willapa Valley School District #160 Pacific
Director District 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tom Walker
10 Friese Road
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-7044
tbwalker0510@gmail.com
 5/16/2017 8:23:00 PM
Director District 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Josh Christen
3245 SIENKO RD
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 591-5851
Puddins210@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 3:30:00 PM
Director District 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Tom Gray
5301 School St
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 213-5386
tomggray@comcast.net
 5/17/2017 8:05:00 AM
School District #172 Grays Harbor, Pacific
School 172 Director District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Scott Jones
35 Dempsey Creek Ln
Aberdeen WA 98520
(360) 819-0667
s.jones.welding@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 11:01:00 AM
School 172 Position 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Hillary Bearden
PO Box 584
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-7534
hillarybearden@hotmail.com
 5/19/2017 9:49:00 AM
North River School District #200 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Director Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Robert Sholes
2597 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 532-8249
hsholes@hughes.net
 5/17/2017 8:04:00 AM
Director Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Carolyn Lande
2577 North River Rd.
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 537-6544
carolynlande@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 1:13:00 PM
Brian Carbaugh
2096 North River Road
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-1238
bcarbaugh2096@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 10:55:00 AM
Director Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Bethany Mizushima
2775 North River Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(206) 856-5651
beth.mizushima@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 12:54:00 PM
School District #301 Lewis, Pacific
Director Dist 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Colin (Wolverine) Newell
222 Kobe Rd
chehalis WA 98532
(360) 291-3355
cnewell@centurytel.net
 5/19/2017 9:58:00 AM
Director Dist 3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term
Trevor Kaech
PO Box 213
Pe Ell WA 98572
(360) 353-8582
kaecht@gmail.com
 5/18/2017 10:26:00 AM
Ed Petersen
4102 State Route 6
Chehalis WA 98532
(360) 520-6403
ed@flyingsquidmedia.com
 5/19/2017 3:55:00 PM
Peninsula Fire District #1 Pacific
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Thomas L. Downer
26006 Highway 103
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 244-5126
tdowner@jackscountrystore.com
 5/16/2017 9:30:00 AM
Willapa Valley Fire District #3 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Bob Jones
260 Joe Rockey Rd
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-5796
jonesandjones1@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 9:59:00 AM
Naselle Fire District #4 Pacific
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Bryan Penttila
50 South Valley Rd
Naselle WA 98638
(360) 484-3495
bryan.penttila@gmail.com
 5/18/2017 8:18:00 PM
North Cove Fire District #5 Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Donald Hatton
2422 Evergreen Park Rd
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 267-5432
dgh2422@comcast.net
 5/19/2017 9:49:00 AM
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Frank Porembski
PO Box 230
Tokeland WA 98590
(360) 267-6304
kpafrank@comcast.net
 5/15/2017 11:39:00 AM
Bay Center Fire District #6 Pacific
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
VICTORIA KILLINGBECK
15 Ranta Road
Bay Center WA 98527
(360) 875-6980
kbeckswoman@yahoo.com
 5/18/2017 4:50:00 PM
Nemah Fire District #7 Pacific
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Kelli Erickson
91 Nemah Vly Rd
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-6771
nemahelk2003@yahoo.com
 5/18/2017 3:28:00 PM
Fire District #15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jeffrey Schreck
1688 N River Rd
Cosmopolis WA 98537
(360) 533-6622
jcschreck25@gmail.com
 5/19/2017 2:48:00 PM
Willapa Harbor Hospital District 2 Pacific
Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year short and full term
Kathy Spoor
PO Box 829
South Bend WA 98586
(360) 875-5017
spoors@centurytel.net
 5/15/2017 5:45:00 PM
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year unexpired term
Jeff Nevitt
500 Willapa PL
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 875-1645
jeff.nevitt@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:50:00 PM
Jason D. McVey
1031 Washington Ave
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 934-9793
mcveyjasond@hotmail.com
 5/17/2017 9:18:00 PM
Commissioner Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Tim Russ
1975 State Route 6
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 934-6464
truss@willapabay.org
 5/15/2017 10:41:00 AM
Ocean Beach Hospital District 3 Pacific
Commissioner District 1 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Nancy Gorshe
PO Box 387
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 665-2368
nancygorshe@reachone.com
 5/15/2017 9:06:00 AM
Commissioner District 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Sandra Stonebreaker
PO Box 111
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 665-4816
sanded@willapabay.org
 5/15/2017 9:20:00 AM
Park District Grays Harbor, Pacific
Parks Position 1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Jim White
2746 Heather Road
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 267-7715
jwhite321@comcast.net
 5/18/2017 4:07:00 PM
Parks Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Mike Reichenberger
Pob 90
Grayland WA 98547
(360) 267-1424
1234@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 11:01:00 AM
Parks Position 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term
Tanya Lana
PO Box 1811
Westport WA 98595
(360) 268-0080
tlana@comcast.net
 5/19/2017 7:44:00 AM
Chinook Water District Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term
Jacob Moore
PO Box 149
Chinook WA 98614
(360) 244-0881
jacob.moore06@gmail.com
 5/15/2017 12:49:00 PM
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Kenny Osborne
PO Box 105
Chinook WA 98614
(360) 777-8757
osbornel@willapabay.org
 5/19/2017 3:55:00 PM
North Beach Water District Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Gwen Brake
1605 229th Place
Ocean Park WA 98640
(360) 665-2784
webcom@centurytel.net
 5/18/2017 11:19:00 AM
Willapa Water District Pacific
Commissioner Position 3 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Jerry Jones
260 Lilly Wheaton Rd
Raymond WA 98577
(360) 942-3285
mommamary@hotmail.com
 5/15/2017 10:45:00 AM
Seaview Sewer District Pacific
Commissioner Position 2 Nonpartisan Office 6-year term
Bruce Peterson
PO Box 683
Seaview WA 98644
(503) 338-9511
satmkt.bruce@gmail.com
 5/17/2017 6:10:00 AM

Approved filings, excluding write-in candidates

