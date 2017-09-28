Much cooler conditions are expected Friday through the weekend

Near record warmth is expected across the interior of Western Washington today as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves across the area.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 80s. Other areas will see temperatures well into the 70s.

The summertime warmth will come to an abrupt end on Friday as a cold front moves east across the region. High temperatures on Friday are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees cooler than today. Winds up to 20 mph combined with clouds and some light precipitation will make it feel even colder.

An “upper level trough” will move across the area on Saturday giving showers and cool conditions to the area. Temperatures in the lowlands will struggle to go over the 60 degree mark Saturday afternoon.

The national Weather Service reminds residents to pay attention to latest forecasts if you are planning to travel into the mountains during the weekend. Hikers and backpackers should be prepared for wet and sharply colder conditions.

Snow levels in the mountains will fall from around 12000 feet today to 7000 feet on Friday, before falling to around 5000 feet on Saturday.