Mountain Goat removal plan up for comment

A draft plan to remove mountain goats from the Olympic National Forest is now open for public comment.

In a release from US Department of Agriculture, a draft Record of Decision has been issued for the Mountain Goat Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

This draft moves the plan to Alternative D of the Final EIS prepared by the Olympic National Park which allows the Park to proceed with the effort to reduce the mountain goat population in the Olympic Mountains by relocating them to the National Forests in the North Cascades and “lethally removing” the remaining goats from the Olympic National Park and the Olympic National Forest.

“Mountain goats are not native to the Olympic Mountains but are native to the Cascades where they exist in low numbers. Moving goats to the Cascades will increase population diversity for the animals as well as provide them more preferred habitat.”

The public is invited to submit objections on the draft ROD over a 45-day period. Those that submitted comments during the previous designated comment period have standing to object. Objections should be submitted to Objection Reviewing Officer, Region 6 Regional Forester, Pacific Northwest Region, USDA Forest Service, 1320 SW 3rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97204. Electronic submissions are preferred and may be submitted by completing the form available online:

https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=49816

Forest Supervisors of the Olympic, Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests will authorize actions on their respective Forests that involve helicopter landings in Wilderness areas, preparations of staging areas, issuance of temporary forest closure orders around staging areas and capture sites, and use of closed areas.