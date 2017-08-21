Motorcycle hits bear at county line; accident sends 2 people to Harborview

A motorcycle struck a bear at the Jefferson/Grays Harbor County line and 2 riders had to be airlifted.

The Washington State Department of Transportation issued a report on an accident that blocked Highway 101 for hours on Sunday.

According to the report, a 60 year old Hoquiam man was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson with a 21 year old Aberdeen woman, while towing a Kompak camper trailer. As he was heading north on 101, a bear attempted to cross the road and the man hit the animal.

Both riders were ejected.

A 2002 Harley Davidson and a 64 year old Hoquiam man was following, losing control as it tried to avoid the other motorcycle. That rider was also ejected.

The 60 and 64 year old men were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The 21 year old passenger was uninjured, and both Harleys were totaled on scene.

Highway 101 was partially blocked for over 3 hours.