Mother and daughter arrested for embezzling from Grays Harbor Community Hospital

A mother and daughter have been arrested after embezzling over $390,000 from Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that in April of 2017, they were asked to start an investigation for the hospital about an internal theft.

In July, a forensic accountant audited the payroll for the hospital which showed that more than $390,000 had been taken through direct deposits and fraudulently written checks.

According to police the forensic audit and the Aberdeen Police Department were able to identify the suspects as a 64 year old woman and her 45 year old daughter of Amanda Park who were both former employees of the hospital.

Bank records were obtained through search warrants and they showed that the thefts started in September of 2015.

Police say that is when the daughter started making direct deposits and depositing checks written to herself that she had access to with her payroll position at the hospital.

The thefts continued into April of 2017 when she was confronted by staff about not paying taxes for the hospital.

On January 19th Aberdeen detectives arrested the suspects on probable cause for multiple counts of theft in the first degree.

Police say the daughter gave detectives a full confession and both she and her mother will be charged through the Grays Harbor Prosecutors Office.