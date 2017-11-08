Montesano’s Dr. Shin honored by University of Washington School of Medicine

The University of Washington School of Medicine announced that Montesano physician Yong Ki Shin, M.D., FACP, Assistant Clinical Dean for Western Washington, and Clinical Associate Professor for the Department of Medicine, has been named Laureate of the Washington Chapter of the American College of Physicians for 2017.

The award honors Fellows and Masters of the College who have demonstrated “an abiding commitment” to excellence in medical care, education, or research and in service.

“Dr. Shin has been a valuable member of our faculty for the past 18 years,” said Suzanne Allen, Vice Dean for Academic, Rural and Regional Affairs for the UW School of Medicine. “Highly respected by leadership, faculty and students alike, Dr. Shin is committed to excellence in medical education, and we couldn’t be more pleased that he has received this prestigious honor from the American College of Physicians.”

Dr. Shin is the Medical Director of the Grays Harbor County Jail, maintains a general internal medicine practice in Montesano, and is the UWSOM Assistant Clinical Dean for the Western Washington region, and an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine.

“I love taking care of patients, especially as a country doctor,” said Dr. Shin. “I love working with the medical students as they continue to inspire me to be a better physician. I am truly honored to have received the Laureate Award from ACP, and even more motivated to work harder for my patients and the students.”

Dr. Shin immigrated to the United States from Seoul, Korea with his family at the age of 13, receiving his medical degree from the UW School of Medicine in 1993.

Dr. Shin and his wife Clara C. Shin, M.D., moved to Montesano, in 1997 according to the UW, providing medical care in Montesano for the past 20 years.

Dr. Shin received the Washington Rural Health Association’s Dr. John Anderson Memorial Award, Outstanding Rural Health Practitioner for 2016-2017. He has received UW School of Medicine WWAMI Excellence in Teaching Awards three times, was awarded the ACP Washington Chapter Internist of the Year Award in 2004, and was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society in 1996 through nominations from his students. He continues to teach second-year students in the Rural and Underserved Opportunities Program (RUOP), third-year students doing their internal medicine clerkships, a fourth-year elective in correctional medicine, and UW internal medicine residents.

The Laureate Award was presented to Dr. Shin on Friday, November 3, 2017, at the ACP annual meeting in Seattle.