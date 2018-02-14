Montesano votes against oil drilling
By KXRO News
Feb 14, 2018 @ 7:05 AM

The City of Montesano is against drilling for oil off the coast of Washington.

Following a request by the coastal communities, who have already passed similar measures, the voted for a resolution “Opposing Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling and Exploration Activities; Including Seismic Airgun Blasting”.

Montesano Council President Dan Wood spoke up during the meeting, stating he was against drilling near Grays Harbor, but asked why this was needed if the Ocean Resources Management Act already discouraged these activities.

He said that the resolution presented to the City was not specifically for drilling in Grays Harbor or along the Washington Coast, included climate change references, and seemed all-encompassing.

 

Following discussion, it was stated that the resolution was primarily a “position statement” in support of the coastal communities.

 

Resolution 933 was unanimously approved.

 

 

Oil platform in the North Sea.jpg
CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

