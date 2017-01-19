Montesano voters being asked to vote on fire levy in February

The Montesano Fire Department is asking for the public’s help to “maintain critical, lifesaving public safety services” for the community and they are holding a town hall meeting to explain their need.

A measure will be placed on the February Special Election ballot to approve a 10 year levy for Fire Safety and Emergency Services from the department that would bring an additional $0.9464 per $1000 of assessed property value to taxpayers.

Montesano Fire Chief Corey Rux tells KXRO that if approved, the proposition would maintain the current levels of service providing additional funding for operations as well as for the replacement of equipment.

“For several years the Montesano fire department has been plagued with budget deficits and debt service obligation,” said Chief Rux. “The proposed levy will enable the department to continue to provide lifesaving services to the citizens of Montesano while no longer relying on inter-fund loans, EMS subsidies and other stop-gap measures to balance the fire operations budget.”

The Montesano Fire Department is hoping to replace several pieces of “critical equipment” that they say have exceeded their service life.

This includes;

a Fire Engine

two ambulances

four monitor/defibrillators

Fire Protective Clothing (bunker gear)

communication equipment (Pagers/Radios)

“This equipment is critical to effectively and safely providing emergency services to the people of Montesano. Without this equipment, the department cannot perform to the high standard our residents expect and deserve,” said Rux.

Rux says that the department sought alternative funding for equipment replacement, but was unsuccessful.

Town hall meetings have been scheduled for January 25 and February 8 at City Hall to explain the needs and answer questions from residents.