Montesano sets job description for vacant position

The City of Montesano has set their job description for the vacant Public Works Director position.

Mayor Vini Samuel said the position will now be combined with other duties.

Discussion was brought up about the proposed salary of the position as Councilman Dan Wood wanted the ceiling of the salary to be set at $85,000 while Mayor Samuel asked for it to be $85,000 to $95,000.

Wood proposed an amendment to lower the salary but it did not receive a second and the position description was approved on a 5 to 1 vote with Wood being the lone dissenter.