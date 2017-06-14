Montesano says hospital forced them to make changes to paving project

Montesano is making last minute changes to a paving project because a thin strip of land was not donated by another public entity.

At the Montesano City Council meeting on Tuesday night, there was discussion about the upcoming East Pioneer paving project that would provide new sidewalks along the street as well as new paving for the street itself.

According to the city, Grays Harbor Hospital District #2, which has a clinic at the end of the proposed project, made demands asking for a billboard from the city that they could not comply with, forcing them to change their plan.

Councilman Dan Wood talked about the situation at the meeting.

Wood also confirmed that there will now be added cost because of the late changes.

In keeping the project, Montesano is able to keep $800,000 in grant funding provided through the Grays Harbor Council of Governments.

Montesano Mayor Vini Samuel said she understands the business side of it, but says the district is not being good neighbors.

The hospital declined to comment to KXRO.

The portion of the project next to the Hospital District’s clinic has been taken out of the plan.