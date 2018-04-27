Montesano roundabout no longer in plan

Roadwork is coming to Montesano, but one project that does not seem to be coming at all is a roundabout on Main Street.

The City of Montesano announced this week that they are closing in on a “mutually agreeable plan” for the intersection of Highway 12 and Main Street. This concept plan moves away from the various roundabout ideas that have been proposed, and instead involves angling the left turn area to allow for better semi-truck turns, and adding a right-turn-only lane.

“It has been a long process from August 2016, but with a vigorous exploration of options and a lot of work, our traffic engineer, Public Works Director Mike Olden and the Department of Transportation have us on the right track,” said Mayor Vini Samuel. “The concept plan fixes a misaligned intersection and helps direct traffic where they want to go, whether they’re headed to the downtown core or south toward Raymond.”

Samuel says that the concept plan takes into consideration potential future growth at Gateway Park as well as the Willis development on the south side of the city, and incorporates the possibility of bike lanes and sidewalks.

As with the other designs, this is a conceptual design and the details still are being worked through with the Department of Transportation, with the design to be brought before the city council for approval.

“I appreciate how hard everyone has worked on finding a solution,” Samuel said. “City council members, Mike Olden, our traffic engineer and the Department of Transportation have all made valuable contributions to bring us to this point, and I think the final product will serve everyone well—motorists, truck drivers, tourists and residents of Montesano.”

The changes at the intersection are expected between August and October of this year.

In addition to that work, other projects are set to begin following better weather.

East Pioneer—Workers will resume construction the week of April 23, with both Phase 1 and Phase 2 now scheduled to happen concurrently. The work stretches from the traffic light on Main Street all the way to Academy Street.

A more in-depth outline of expected activities is presented on the City of Montesano website, cityofmontesano.com. East Pioneer work is expected to run through June 2018 and the work was made possible by roughly $800,000 in funding from the Council of Governments, which handles federal construction funding for projects in Grays Harbor County.

Spruce—The City will continue to work on Spruce Avenue in May and in July to widen the road between Church Street and Spruce Avenue. This continues the 2017 work of the public works crew to start addressing the problem of side streets which do not qualify for federal or state funding.

Marcy Street—Subject to weather and contractor time constraints, Marcy Street will start work in July and go to September. The work on Marcy Street got kick started by a Department of Transportation grant through the Transportation Improvement Board of funds of more than $500,000.