Montesano ranked in Top 100 Washington school districts

A ranking of the Top 100 schools in Washington by website backgroundchecks.org looked at data on schools throughout the state.

Montesano School District and, a district in South Pacific County, made the list.

Schools were ranked according to student performance (math and reading test scores), dropout rates, school funding, and area poverty rates.

Montesano ranks 96 out of 100, just below Naselle-Grays River Valley School District from Pacific County.

Rochester School District, just over the Grays Harbor County border, ranked 24th.

Washington’s highest ranked public school system is the Mercer Island School District.

4 out of the 5 top ranked districts are located in King County.

Lake Washington, Snoqualmie Valley, Bellevue, and Camas round out the Top 5.

There are 295 school districts in Washington, not counting charter schools, according on the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Data was collected from a total of 9,577 school districts across the country.