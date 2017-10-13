Montesano pulls away late for win over Hoquiam

In our Bi-Mart High School Game of the Week it was the Montesano Bulldogs who pulled away late for the win over the Hoquiam Grizzlies.

In the game that was most likely for first place in the Evergreen 1A League the Bulldogs were stymied early but rolled in the fourth quarter for the 35-13 win at Rottle Field in Montesano.

Monte had the lead 7-0 at halftime with Teegan Zyllett scoring the lone first half TD.

After the third quarter the Bulldogs lead 14-7 after a beautiful pass from Trevor Ridgway went over Hoquiam’s defense to Kobe Gallinger.

Hoquiam answered with a 91 yard catch and run to Rayyon Dayton from Payton Quintanilla to round out the scoring through three quarters.

The fourth quarter was all Bulldogs though as Ridgway snuck in a touchdown, then Carson Klinger added a TD as well.

With Monte up 28-7 and less than 4 minutes left the Grizzlies would score on a pass from Quintanilla to Jackson Folkers to make it 28-13.

The Bulldogs answered right back however with another Zillyett TD run for the final score of 35-13.

Ridgway was the Laxar Homes Player of the Game as he went 13 for 16 passing for 220 yards to go along with his rushing and passing TDs.