At their meeting Tuesday night the Montesano City Council passed their budget for 2018.

Councilman Tyler Trimble said they should have more in their reserves after next year.

Mayor Vini Samuel said that she is proud of the work they did last year and they have some of the same focus for next year.

The budget was passed on what will now be the council’s last meeting of the year since their scheduled meeting on the 26th has been cancelled.