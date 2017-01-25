Montesano man victim in Shelton homicide

A Montesano man died in a double homicide in Shelton.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office have identified the 2 victims of a homicide in Shelton.

34 year old Kenneth E. Koonrad of Montesano, and 32 year old Tara M. Abernathy of Shelton have been identified by the Mason County Coroner’s Office as the victims of a homicide on E. Aloha Lane in Shelton.

On Tuesday morning, deputies were sent to Abernathy’s home after she did not show up for work.

When they arrived, deputies found the bodies of the victims, who both appeared to have died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are currently following various leads.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak with a detective.