Montesano man arrested after barricading himself in an Aberdeen church

A Montesano man was arrested after threatening a woman and barricading himself in an Aberdeen church.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that at about 6:30am Monday morning, officers responded to the Methodist Church, for an open 911 line.

They say officers found a woman who was an employee of the church outside, who told them that a man held a weapon to her throat and threatened to harm her.

An Aberdeen Officer tried to make contact with the man, but the suspect slashed at him with the knife, barely missing the officer.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the church and the Crisis Response Unit responded.

Officers at the scene learned from the employee that the suspect had entered the church after she got to work and he was going through the kitchen looking into cabinets when she confronted him.

Police say he picked up a weapon and held it to her throat.

She was able to talk him into going outside, where she got away and then the police arrived.

According to police they were able to communicate with the suspect and talked him into surrendering.

The 21 year old Montesano man was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Aberdeen City jail.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that they learned that the suspect made very strange statements while he was in the church and he will be seen by a mental health counselor.