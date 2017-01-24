Montesano man with allegiance to ISIL has been sentenced for gun violats

The Department of Justice announced that 33 year old Daniel Seth Franey, aka Abu Dawuud, who was arrested for illegally possessed firearms and had expressed a desire to attack the police or military personnel, and who stated ties to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant(ISIL), was sentenced to six years in prison.

Franey was arrested in February 2016, following an undercover investigation where he “repeatedly violated a permanent protection order” that prohibited him from possessing firearms.

At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton said he was concerned about “the persistent nature of the threats” to the military and law enforcement, and cited Franey’s history of domestic violence.

“This defendant espoused his jihadist ideology and talked about his desire to kill police and military officers with nearly everyone he met,” said U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. “His talk turned to action when he tried repeatedly to obtain high powered weapons and ammunition, and identified a target for his attack. This sentence will protect the public from this defendant who remains dangerous.”

Franey pleaded guilty in July 2016. According to the plea agreement and other records filed in the case, between September and November 2015, Franey handled several firearms.

A federal investigation began following reports that witnesses heard Franey state his support of ISIL, including the killing of non-Muslim Americans, particularly members of the U.S. military and law enforcement.

One citizen reported that Franey “repeatedly asked to purchase a firearm from the citizen, despite Franey’s admissions that he was not legally allowed to possess firearms”.

During the investigation, an undercover officer traveled with Franey, and was captured on audio attempting to acquire firearms, particularly AK-47s. Franey also discussed what he deemed were good targets for an attack, all the while repeatedly referring to his support for ISIL.

The Department of Justice cited the contributions of the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office as well as several state and federal and law enforcement agencies.