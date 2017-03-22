Montesano looking to fill open Council seat

Montesano is looking to fill a vacant City Council position.

The Montesano City Council is requesting citizens interested in filling the vacant Council position submit a letter of interest along with a current resume to Montesano Chief Financial Officer Doug Streeter (City of Montesano, 112 North Main, Montesano, WA 98563) by April 28th at 5:00 p.m.

Interested citizens must be qualified to be elected to the position.

They must have resided within the Montesano corporate limits for at least one year and be a registered voter at the time of commencement of the selection process.

The person selected for the Council Position will serve until the November general election.

Council members are committed to meet for full Council meetings, workshops or committee meetings for the second and fourth Tuesdays, workshops and special meeting nights are sometimes required.

A Council member in Montesano receives a monthly salary of $200.00 without regard to the number of meetings or time required.

The position is open because former City Council Member Chris Hutchings, who was on the council for eight years, resigned in February.

For more complete information about City Council, Departments, Staff and services visit the City of Montesano website at www.montesano.city.