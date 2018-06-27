Montesano intersection of Highway 12 and Main Street receiving update

An upgrade is coming to the intersection of Highway 12 and Main Street in Montesano, where a roundabout had originally been proposed.

On Tuesday, the Montesano City Council authorized staff to go out for bids for a traffic revision planned for the off-ramp of Highway 12 entering the city at Main Street.

Preliminary designs show the revision bringing a triangle island to the off-ramp that splits traffic coming off the highway into two lanes, one turning right into town and the other for drivers going straight or turning left on State Route 107.

Councilman Ian Cope spoke to KXRO about the reasoning behind the decision and the timeline of the project.

Included in the island are pedestrian crossings crossing Highway 12 as well as Main Street.

The WSDOT will still have to give their final approval on the plan that was passed unanimously by the council.