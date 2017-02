The Montesano girls’ basketball team can finally book that trip to Yakima. Jordan Spradlin scored a career-high 42 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the Bulldogs secured their first trip to the Class 1A state tournament since 1999 by defeating Hoquiam, 67-44, in the semifinals of the District IV tournament on February 14 at […]

