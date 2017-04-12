Montesano approves fund acceptance for intersection revision

The City of Montesano approved the acceptance of transportation funds for the entrance into town if they are approved by the state and the project could bring a roundabout.

The city council heard from Bob Jewell who is the Senior Vice President of SCJ Alliance Consulting Services about the project of redesigning the intersection of the Highway 12 west bound off-ramp and Main Street.

Councilman Dan Wood spoke against the project because he doesn’t believe that a roundabout is a viable option for that intersection.

Councilman Tyler Trimble said that it is not known yet whether or not the project would result in a roundabout.

The council voted 4 to 1 in favor of accepting the funds with Wood voting no and Councilman Antony Chung recusing himself from the vote.