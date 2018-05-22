Montesano abduction suspect identified

Montesano Police released the name of the suspect in the attempted abduction of a woman last week, and they have a photo of the man.

In a news release, MPD says that they developed probable cause to arrest 41 year old Isaac J. Gusman for attempted kidnapping and assault.

According to reports, a 20 year old woman said that as she was walking near Church Street and McBryde Avenue on Wednesday, May 16 when a man in a blue Chevy Avalanche tried to pull her into the vehicle.

According to the woman, he pulled the vehicle in front of her, saying something to her about a flat tire.

As she was near, the man opened a door to the truck and pulled out a gun. The woman says that he grabbed her and struck her with the gun in the midsection.

When the woman dropped to the ground and began screaming, the suspect fled.

Gusman is described as white, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

MPD says that Gusman was last seen driving the same blue Chevrolet Avalanche that was involved in the attempted abduction about 7:45 am Monday on the Matlock-Brady Road in Mason County.

The Avalanche is described as having tinted rear windows, chrome/aluminum wheels, and Washington license plate C54219D.

Gusman may be living in the woods near the Mason County and Grays Harbor County line.

If seen, you are urged to call the Montesano Police Department at (360) 249-1031 or Grays Harbor Dispatch at (360) 533-8765.