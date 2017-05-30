Missing woman found after 5 days, injured and trapped in her car

A woman was found trapped in her car down a 30 foot embankment, days after being reported missing.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that 70 year old Sharon Leaming of Rochester suffered a medical event while driving her 1993 Chevy Lumina on SR12 about 2 miles north of Oakville.

Her car went down a 30 foot embankment and hit two trees.

Family members told KXRO that Leaming was last seen leaving Grayland, on her way to Rochester. They said that she required medication and it was “very unlike her to go missing without contacting” them.

The State Patrol says she was reported missing on Tuesday the 23rd when she did not make it home and she was found on Sunday the 28th.

Leaming was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for her injuries and there are no charges for the accident.

The family says that she sustained “extensive injuries to her left knee, ankle and heel along with a rupture in her chest” and is on the road to recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family for medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/3u6eohs