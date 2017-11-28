Missing mushroom picker found

A mushroom picker missing near Humptulips has been found safe.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called around 9:30pm on Sunday night after 59 year old Mark Hamn was last seen.

According to their report, Hamn and a woman, both from Thurston County,had been mushroom picking near the 8000 line off of US Highway 101 and became separated. The woman told the Sheriff’s Office that she searched for several hours before calling 911.

Deputies also searched the area without any luck.

Search teams were scheduled to go back to the area early Monday with K9s.

On Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department reported that Hamn was located and was in good health.