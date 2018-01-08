Missing* 33 year old Apolinar “Polo” Oporto-Chacon

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 33 year old Apolinar Oporto-Chacon.

The man, who goes by “Polo”, is described as 5’05, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He wears a large cross on a chain around his neck.

Polo, a salal picker, was last seen heading out to work on the day after Thanksgiving and has not returned.

At this time there is no indication as to where he may have intended to work in the area that day, and his family and friends have no information as to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Perkinson at the Aberdeen Police Department at (360) 533-3180

APD CASE #17-A30366