Miss Grays Harbor 2018 is Kuinn Karaffa

On Saturday night in the joint Miss Grays Harbor/Miss Grays Harbor’s Outstanding Teen competition, 6 Miss contestants and 9 Teen women looked to represent the community.

Karaffa is a 22 year old graduate student whose platform is Habitat for Humanity: Building Home, Communities and Hope. Karaffa currently sits on the board of directors for the local Habitat for Humanity.

Karaffa received Top Interview, Top Swimsuit, and Top Evening Gown awards, while tying with Dakota Roos for Top Talent.

Miss Grays Harbor’s Outstanding Teen 2018 is 13 year old Montesano 8th Grader Mercedes Morrill.

Morrill will spend her year promoting her platform of Physical Fitness for Young Girls and Teens.

Both girls will spend a year representing Grays Harbor both locally, and at the Miss Washington competition.