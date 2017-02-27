Miss Grays Harbor 2017 is Arianna Barré

There is a new woman representing Grays Harbor.

Following a joint program on Saturday at the 7th Street Theatre, Aberdeen High School Graduate and Seattle University student Arianna Barré was crowned as Miss Grays Harbor 2017.

Barré will spend the year promoting her platform of preventing accidents and illnesses, as she prepares to represent Grays Harbor at Miss Washington on July 1. By winning the title, Barré will earn her place in the statewide program, a preliminary to Miss America.

Barré wrote on Facebook, “I am so humbled to be the new Miss Grays Harbor 2017. I have already received so many supportive messages and I cannot thank you all enough for being my cheerleaders.”

Miss Grays Harbor 2016 Brooke Swarts passed the crown to Barré, while Miss Grays Harbor’s Outstanding Teen 2016 Grace Aiken passed on her crown.



Aberdeen High School student Paicyn Dragoo will head to the Miss Washington’s Outstanding Teen state program the final weekend in May.