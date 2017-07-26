Military using the Westport boat launch close it to the public

Military in Westport will cause some delays for boats looking to launch.

The Port of Grays Harbor announced that as the Westport Marina prepares for the upcoming emergency preparedness event on Tuesday, August 1, the Westport Marina Boat Launch will be closed from 7am – 11am for the event.

Troops from the Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard will all be in Westport to demonstrate how the military agencies could assist with delivering supplies and assist in the event of a Cascadia Earthquake and tsunami event.

During the exercise, agencies will land various military vehicles at the Westport Boat Launch and be joined by helicopters at Coast Guard Station.

“We are excited to host this important training event at the Westport Marina and hope members of the community will be able to take advantage of the public open house,” shared Westport Marina Business Manager Molly Bold. “Preparedness training events such as this are critical to our region and but we want to make sure Marina users know about the brief launch closure during this important event. The boat launch will be open until 6am for those hoping to get out and reopen again at 11am after the training event.”

The helicopters and military vehicles will be open to the public during the event running 7am to 1pm.