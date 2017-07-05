A military showcase is coming to Westport

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management announced that representatives from the Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and WA National Guard will all be on hand Tuesday, August 1st for a military exercise and public showcase demonstration at the Westport Marina

The agencies will demonstrate how they could deliver supplies and run other operations in the event of a Cascadia Earthquake and tsunami event.

The USS Anchorage will patrol off the Grays Harbor coast, launching a landing craft holding various military vehicles.

The craft will arrive at the Coast Guard Station at 1600 N. Nyhus St. and offload the military vehicles for the public to see.

During the day, Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor will be holding an open house, allowing the public to see the facility.

Helicopters will be landing and flying around the area in conjunction with ground equipment and working alongside the USS Anchorage offshore.

The event will run from 7:00am to 1:00pm, and is open to the public.