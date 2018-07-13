Military/Disaster Showcase in Westport this month
By KXRO News
|
Jul 13, 2018 @ 7:21 AM

A disaster and military showcase is coming to Westport.

tells KXRO that the public showcase will be hosted at the US Coast Guard Station in Westport on Friday July 27th from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

The event will showcase the Coast Guard, WA National Guard, local and state response agencies and their capabilities in the event of a catastrophic disaster event anywhere in Washington.

The event is free and open to the public, with Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor hosting an open house and a display of a helicopter and various military and response vehicles during the event.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

18 year old Elma man drowns in Chehalis River Grays Harbor College closed on Fridays Washington Tourism Marketing Authority Board has Pacific County representative “No probable cause” of Armory Building fire as of now City of Aberdeen says Rivercity homeless will be moving out New water access off Wynooche Valley Road
Comments