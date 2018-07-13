Military/Disaster Showcase in Westport this month

A disaster and military showcase is coming to Westport.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tells KXRO that the public showcase will be hosted at the US Coast Guard Station in Westport on Friday July 27th from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

The event will showcase the Coast Guard, WA National Guard, local and state response agencies and their capabilities in the event of a catastrophic disaster event anywhere in Washington.

The event is free and open to the public, with Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor hosting an open house and a display of a helicopter and various military and response vehicles during the event.