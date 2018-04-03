Mike Folkers leaves City of Aberdeen for Finance Director job at Port of Grays Harbor

The City of Aberdeen Finance Director is moving to the Port of Grays Harbor.

Mike Folkers has been named as the new Director of Finance and Administration for the Port, replacing current Director of Finance Mary Nelson who will be retiring in June after 23 years with the Port.

Folkers joined the City of Aberdeen as their Finance Director in June of 2016 after serving the City of Hoquiam from 2006-2016, and the City of Ocean Shores from 2001-2006.

“Mr. Folkers’ proven leadership and knowledge in the field will be an asset to the Port’s management team,” explained Executive Director Gary Nelson. “We look forward to having him on the team and continuing the strong legacy of fiscal responsibility Ms. Nelson and her department have established over the past 23 years.”

Folkers has received the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award each year for the past 16 years, received the Certified Government Financial Manager designation in 2016, and was appointed to the Washington State Auditor’s Local Government Advisory Committee in 2017.

Folkers holds a Masters of Business Administration from Washington State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering from the University of Washington.

“We are confident Mr. Folkers’ experience and skills will be an excellent fit for ensuring the legacy established during Mary Nelson’s tenure of prudent, judicious and transparent management of the public assets entrusted to the Port for the betterment of the community,” shared Port Commission Secretary-Treasurer Jack Thompson. “Mike is well prepared to assist our Port management team in navigating future challenges and opportunities.”

Folkers will begin the new position with the Port on April 16th.