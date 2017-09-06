You might be able to update your birth certificate to remove gender

The Department of Health is considering adopting a new rule statewide that would allow people to list themselves as “non-binary” when updating birth certificates.
On August 22, 2017, the Department of Health filed a “Preproposal Statement of Inquiry” to consider adopting the new rule.
This new rule would set procedures for changing birth certificates to show the sex designation that a person identifies with.
They say that the change is similar to one used by the Department of Licensing and would create a “Change of Gender Designation” request form.
In order to change their sex, a medical or mental health professional would need to attest to the gender change.
In addition to male and female, the option of “non-binary” is being proposed for those people who identify as neither male nor female.
The department will post a draft rule will open the change to comments from the public before making the rule effective.
A timeline shows that the change would not go into effect until January 2018.
|ACTIVITY
|PLANNED COMPLETION DATE
|ACTUAL COMPLETION DATE
|File CR-101
|8/23/17
|8/22/17
|Notify interested parties of rule making
|8/30/17
|Gather informal comments on draft rule
|9/12/17
|Assess informal comments, revise draft rule if necessary, and prepare analyses
|10/18/17
|File CR 102
|11/1/17
|Notify interested parties of opportunity to comment on proposed rule
|11/15/17
|Public Hearing
|12/5/17
|Assess formal comments and revise rule if necessary
|12/13/17
|File CR 103
|12/27/17
|Respond to formal comments and notify stakeholders of effective date of adopted rule
|1/10/17
|Rule Effective
|1/27/18
More detailed information is available at http://www.doh.wa.gov/DataandStatisticalReports/VitalStatisticsData/RuleMaking.