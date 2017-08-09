Mental Health and Substance Abuse facility added in South Bend

After opening a location in Aberdeen on July 1, Lifeline Connections is now offering mental health and substance abuse treatment in North Pacific County.

In a release, Lifeline Connections announced that they have opened their South Bend office and will be treating “a full range of mental health and substance use conditions”.

As of opening, they will offer “initial mental health and substance use assessments to determine the best treatment option, intensive outpatient and regular outpatient treatment”.

The South Bend office is located at 1006 West Robert Bush Drive, at the base of the hill under Willapa Harbor Hospital.

The facility states that they will be open Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm, by appointment, with some evening appointments available.

Individuals interested in learning more should call 360.787.9319 or visit www.lifelineconnections.org. Lifeline Connections accepts all major insurance as well as Washington Apple Health.

Lifeline Connections, a behavioral health organization based in Vancouver, WA has served the Pacific Northwest since 1962. Funding for the expansion is provided by Great Rivers Behavioral Health.

To speak to someone call: 360.397.8246 x 7451