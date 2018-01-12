Memorial planned for Ofc. Daniel McCartney and charges filed against suspect

Authorities have charged a man with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of former Hoquiam Officer and Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Frank Pawul also was charged Thursday with kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Deputy McCartney. Pawul’s bail was set at $5 million.

Brenda Troyer, suspected of being the getaway driver, also was charged with murder and kidnapping. Her bail was set at $2 million.

Charging documents say McCartney was responded to a break-in Sunday at a mobile home southeast of Tacoma. Shortly after arriving, he made a “shots fired” call. Deputies found McCartney with a fatal gunshot wound.

Also killed was suspect Henry Carden, who authorities say shot himself in the head.

Memorial services are scheduled for Deputy McCartney at 1pm on Wednesday, January 17, at Pacific Lutheran University.