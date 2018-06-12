Melissa Baum to speak to the public

Lindsey Baum’s mother will make her first public statement this week after her daughter’s remains were discovered outside of Ellensburg.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott announced that he will be conducting a news conference on Thursday, June 14 at 1:00 pm at the McCleary Community Center in McCleary.

On May 10, Scott announced that the search for Lindsey has changed from a Missing Persons case to a Kidnapping/Homicide investigation after her remains were found in September of 2017 by hunters.

At this time, there has been no indication as to when in the last 9 years since she went missing the bones were placed in the remote wilderness or how she may have died.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the FBI and local authorities as they investigate who took Lindsey to Eastern Washington, why, and when she died.

Scott tells KXRO that there have been no new developments in this case, but this is a chance for Melissa Baum to make a statement to the media.

On hand at the conference will be Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana to provide an an update on the searches that have taken place in Kittitas County.

KXRO will livestream the event on our Facebook page.